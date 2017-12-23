Packers’ Jason Spriggs injures left knee, carted off after first snap

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 23, 2017, 8:39 PM EST
The Green Bay Packers had five starters inactive for Saturday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. It took just one play to lose another to injury.

Right tackle Jason Spriggs was carted off the field after injuring his left knee on the first snap of the game. Spriggs engaged with Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter in pass protection only to have his leg buckle.

Justin McCray moved out from right guard to right tackle to cover the loss of Springs. Lucas Patrick replaced McCray at guard.

Aaron Rodgers and Demetri Goodson were placed on injured reserve this week. Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, Damarious Randall, Jahri Evans and Davante Adams were all inactive for Saturday night’s game due to injuries as well.

Spriggs was ruled out shortly afterward by the Packers.

19 responses to “Packers’ Jason Spriggs injures left knee, carted off after first snap

  10. Will our fans boo our cows, too, when we let them back on this pasture?

  11. Talk all of the “historic” crap you want about Lambeau, what a total crap venue! Move them to a real city that might actually spend the money to build a real stadium. You can’t pump glycol under the pasture to thaw it out and expect players not to get hurt. Look to the west if you want to learn what a state-of-the-art facility looks like. I don’t expect you to travel that far from the farm to actually see it, but take a gander at your new-fangled tv box for some pictures sometime.

  Got Easton out with a broken ankle. A few more guys going down with season ending injuries would make this game great. Hopefully a broken collarbone for Keenum.

  15. shlort says:
    Aww. If anyone has anything broken, it's your cheesebay pride. Suck it up, butter cup.

    Aww. If anyone has anything broken, it’s your cheesebay pride. Suck it up, butter cup.

  16. shlort says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:30 pm
    Got Easton out with a broken ankle. A few more guys going down with season ending injuries would make this game great. Hopefully a broken collarbone for Keenum.

    =========================================================================================

    This is the mentality of the typical packers fan. I live every day surrounded by these droolers and listen to this every single day. This is why the fans of real football and every other team despise you. Nowhere else in the entire country are fans of any other team so dysfunctional.

  17. shlort says:

    December 23, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Scumbag. Real football fans want the best players for each team facing off, not injuries. Who wants to see 3rd and 4th stringers playing, makes for a bad win.
    ———————————–
    Scumbag. Real football fans want the best players for each team facing off, not injuries. Who wants to see 3rd and 4th stringers playing, makes for a bad win.

  18. Hahaha. Got you mouth breathing idiots all riled up. I love it! I am still rooting for some key injuries to Vikings players. You guys thought it was a blessing when Rodgers went down.

  19. shlort says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:30 pm
    Got Easton out with a broken ankle. A few more guys going down with season ending injuries would make this game great. Hopefully a broken collarbone for Keenum.

    =============================================================================================================================

    Attempt 3 for me to post a legit comment with a direct connection to this story and every other on this site. The post above is a real indication with the problems with the moderation on this site. Don’t question the moderators or you’ll never have a post actually get through.

