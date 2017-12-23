Ravens beat Colts, one win away from the playoffs

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 23, 2017, 7:25 PM EST
The Ravens are a win away from the playoffs.

Today’s 23-16 win over the Colts improves Baltimore’s record to 9-6 and puts the Ravens in great shape to win an AFC wild card berth. Baltimore will clinch if it beats Cincinnati next week, and also has some scenarios in which it can make the playoffs even with a loss next week.

It was a good effort on a cold, rainy day in Baltimore, with Joe Flacco throwing touchdown passes to Michael Campanaro and Maxx Williams, and the Ravens playing turnover-free football. But the Ravens nearly threw the game away late, when a blocked punt gave the Colts good field position while down by just seven. Unfortunately for the Colts, a fourth-down pass was knocked away, and the Ravens survived.

The Colts got a solid game from veteran running back Frank Gore, who was the game’s leading rusher with 68 yards and also scored a receiving touchdown. At age 34 Gore doesn’t have the breakaway speed he once had, but he’s still a productive player on an otherwise struggling 3-12 team.

Indianapolis is going nowhere, but Baltimore is likely going to the playoffs. Today’s win means the Ravens are closing in on a return to the postseason.

34 responses to “Ravens beat Colts, one win away from the playoffs

  3. Both teams looked awful, the deciding factor was the ref crew which was totally in the tank for the Ravens. The non calls were the worst, apparently it’s not intentional grounding as long as Flacco throws it into the stands to a guy in a Ravens jersey. Enjoy your crashed ratings NFL.

  5. So ridiculous. Refs have no problem calling every penalty in the book on the drive Baltimore scored the TD (two penalties on 3rd down stops that resulted in first downs), but they swallow their whistle there in an important time like the end of the game? Come on…

  6. YEA YEA , so the players an coach’s can’t complain about the refs bad calls “without being fined ” , BUT US FANS SURE CAN.
    THAT WAS A CLEAR CUT DEFENSIVE PASS INTERFERENCE ON THAT FINAL PLAY

    come fine me

  9. HMMMM
    DID THE NFL tell the refs ” make sure the ravens win ” to make sure they had a possible
    “STEELERS / RAVENS playoff game ” ?

    that would boost ratings

  10. I remember when the first game on a Saturday afternoon when NBC had them with Don Criquie announcing were great the crowds where pumped the announcers where pumped ,I was pumped these games feel like a preseason game in December !

  11. I don’t understand why anyone thinks the Ravens are any sort of threat. Maybe to the Steelers. But to no one else in the AFC. Flacco is actually improving, but the defense is the most overrated in the league and can’t dominate without Jimmy Smith. And I’m a huge fan. But this team is barely, if at all better than last year. They just have an easy schedule.

  12. Somewhere Tom Brady pissed his pants a little when he heard the Ravens were 1 win away from making the playoffs.

  14. floriosbaldspot says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Somewhere Tom Brady pissed his pants a little when he heard the Ravens were 1 win away from making the playoffs.
    ……………..
    LOL

  15. We lost to the Steelers 39 to 38. That proves the Steelers stink and Roethlisberger is washed up. Whoever wins the Super Bowl is the luckiest team not always the best.

  16. This team is one of the worst to be eligible for the playoffs.

    Hopefully they’ll be fodder to be embarrassed when they get in.

  18. There were a lot of ugly wins on their way to a 10-6 record back in 2012 too. A lot of people said the team stunk after losing 4 of their last 5 regular season games back then. But, once they made it to the playoffs, they turned it on and won 4 straight, including the Super Bowl. I’m not saying they will do it again this year, but once a team gets in the playoffs, anything can happen. Basically, this Raven team is healthy and capable of beating any team in the NFL. I only hope everyone keeps under estimating them the way they did back in 2012.

  22. Being a Bills fan this win is upsetting. But I can see the Bengals beating the Ravens next week to put a damper on things. The Bills need to avenge the Gronkowski elbow drop game tommorow in New England.

  23. floriosbaldspot says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:06 pm
    Somewhere Tom Brady pissed his pants a little when he heard the Ravens were 1 win away from making the playoffs.

    ———-
    He pissed himself because he was laughing so hard

  27. 23 10 Rate This
    floriosbaldspot says:
    December 23, 2017 at 8:06 pm
    Somewhere Tom Brady pissed his pants a little when he heard the Ravens were 1 win away from making the playoffs.

    ——————
    I did, because the Ravens are weird, they tend to suddenly get good at these moments. I fear them more than Pittsburgh if they get in,

    But Brady? No. He will just calmly add them to the game film he is studying.

  28. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:25 pm
    endtimesparty says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:12 pm

    Nice schedule there, Baltimore.
    ________________________________

    There is no whine lamer than the schedule whine.

    ——-
    I only wish the Patriots got to play the cream puff AFC North every year

  29. exinsidetrader says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:28 pm
    Flacco still not elite.
    ===========

    Who Cares Buddy He Has Won Tons Of Playoff Games On The Road And A SuperBowl…

    Mile High Miracle…. Marino was elite No Ring…Tarkenton No Ring … Jim Kelly No Ring

    Elite < Ring…. Dork.

  30. LOL all these haters act like your team never gets ugly wins or gets upset by weaker opponents. How about it is incredibly impressive the Ravens could get into the playoffs given the amount of players they have on IR and injuries they have had altogether? Oh yeah and for Pats fans laughing at the Ravens…we are a dropped pass and two 14 point blown leads away from being 4-0 against you in the playoffs. So I wouldn’t be laughing if I were you. Our two wins against you in the playoffs – we smoked you…your two wins against were last second victories…keep laughing

  31. The league desperately wants the Ravens in the playoffs to challenge the Patriots. Otherwise they know the playoffs will be boring with the Patriots dominating. But in the end it won’t matter.

    #TeamOfDestiny
    #DriveFor6
    #GOAT

  32. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:00 pm
    The league desperately wants the Ravens in the playoffs to challenge the Patriots. Otherwise they know the playoffs will be boring with the Patriots dominating. But in the end it won’t matter.

    #TeamOfDestiny
    #DriveFor6
    #GOAT
    ____________________________________

    #fakepatsfan
    #chip

  34. nhpats says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    I only wish the Patriots got to play the cream puff AFC North every year
    ——————————–

    Let’s break this down by playoff appearances for the last decade:

    Patriots > Steelers
    Dolphins < Ravens
    Jets < Bengals
    Bills = Browns

    If I were a Steelers fan, I'd much rather play the AFC 'L'East.

