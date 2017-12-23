Ravens beat Colts, one win away from the playoffs

Getty Images

The Ravens are a win away from the playoffs.

Today’s 23-16 win over the Colts improves Baltimore’s record to 9-6 and puts the Ravens in great shape to win an AFC wild card berth. Baltimore will clinch if it beats Cincinnati next week, and also has some scenarios in which it can make the playoffs even with a loss next week.

It was a good effort on a cold, rainy day in Baltimore, with Joe Flacco throwing touchdown passes to Michael Campanaro and Maxx Williams, and the Ravens playing turnover-free football. But the Ravens nearly threw the game away late, when a blocked punt gave the Colts good field position while down by just seven. Unfortunately for the Colts, a fourth-down pass was knocked away, and the Ravens survived.

The Colts got a solid game from veteran running back Frank Gore, who was the game’s leading rusher with 68 yards and also scored a receiving touchdown. At age 34 Gore doesn’t have the breakaway speed he once had, but he’s still a productive player on an otherwise struggling 3-12 team.

Indianapolis is going nowhere, but Baltimore is likely going to the playoffs. Today’s win means the Ravens are closing in on a return to the postseason.