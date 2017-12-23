Ravens kick field goal, block field goal for 3-0 lead

AP

Special teams have been the difference early on this afternoon in Baltimore.

Both the Ravens and Colts have had long drives that stalled in field goal range, but the Ravens lead 3-0 because Justin Tucker made his 30-yard field goal, while Adam Vinatieri‘s 38-yard attempt was blocked.

It was a costly block for Vinatieri, who will now miss out on the $500,000 bonus that he would have received if he had made 90 percent of his field goals on the season. Coming into today’s game he needed to go 3-for-3 the rest of the year, but now it’s all but impossible for Vinatieri to earn the bonus.

The Ravens are fighting for a wild card berth and off to a good start.