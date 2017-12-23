Report: Jets plan to bench Muhammad Wilkerson again on Sunday

Getty Images

Last week Jets coach Todd Bowles left defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson at home for the team’s trip to New Orleans. This week the Jets aren’t saying whether Wilkerson will play at home against the Chargers, but a report indicates he won’t.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Jets aren’t planning to play Wilkerson.

That’s partially because they don’t want to risk an injury that would force them to pay his $16.75 million base salary for 2018, and partly because they’re not happy with the way he has conducted himself. Wilkerson has reportedly been late for work repeatedly and generally shown a poor work ethic. The report even says some within the Jets don’t want Wilkerson at the facility at all, opening up the possibility that he could be either suspended if he has done something that could be construed as conduct detrimental to the team, or just told to say home if the Jets just want to be done with him.

One thing that seems very clear is the Jets will cut Wilkerson this offseason. He’ll be a free agent and he’ll see whether he can convince some team that he won’t alienate his coaches the way he has with the Jets.