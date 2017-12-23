Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Jets WR Jermaine Kearse, who had plenty of postseason experience in Seattle, doesn’t want to get used to missing the playoffs.

Dolphins receiver Jarvis Landry is making a play for the NFL’s most receptions in 2017.

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski has been taking over the New England offense lately.

It’s not easy being a Bills fan named Tom Brady.

The Ravens have done well recently against the team that used to be in Baltimore, but the Ravens are still 4-10 all time against the franchise that moved away in the dark of night 33 years ago.

Bengals coach Marvin Lewis isn’t thinking about Sunday possibly being his last home game as coach of the team.

Browns DE Myles Garrett thinks Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky will “grow into something special.”

Legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg called some classic Steelers games.

The Texans are hoping for a boost offensively with the return of WR Braxton Miller, who has missed the last two games with a concussion.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton is trying to learn lessons from all the losing.

Jaguars WR Keelan Cole has gone from Kentucky Wesleyan to becoming a key piece of the offense in Jacksonville.

The Titans somehow have a winning record, despite generating a turnover differential of minus-seven.

Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr. would prefer playing outside than in the slot, where he has spent a lot of time this season.

FB Anthony Sherman is the unsung hero of the Chiefs’ offense.

Chargers RB Branden Oliver may get more a chance on Sunday to do what he did the last time he faced the Jets.

The Raiders need a royal flush to make the playoffs. (Just don’t flush the toilets at their home stadium.)

Cowboys DB Jameill Showers, a former quarterback, played the role of Russell Wilson in practice this week.

With a loss on Sunday, the 2017 Giants will be the first edition of the franchise to ever lose 13 games.

Santa and the Eagles (and a snowball voiced by Bradley Cooper) have buried the hatchet.

Here’s an idea for improving the Washington experience at FedEx Field. (Another idea: Don’t play games there.)

Bears coach John Fox once owned a diaper-wearing monkey named Gidget.

Lions K Matt Prater is intrigued by the new kicking event at the Pro Bowl. (I’m intrigued, too. No, wait, I don’t give a sh-t. Sorry, I got a little confused.)

From the “Headlines Five Years Too Late” file, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writes that the Packers must move on from defensive coordinator Dom Capers.

The Vikings have come a long way since last facing Green Bay (and breaking the collarbone of Aaron Rodgers in the process).

The Falcons seem to hate their rivals from New Orleans even more than usual.

A Panthers win will give them their fourth playoff appearance in five years, tying them with Green Bay and Seattle for the most in the NFC.

As Saints coach Sean Payton sees it, the playoffs already have started.

The Buccaneers’ secondary has been thinned considerably by injuries.

Good news, Cardinals fans: The kicking has improved. Bad news, Cardinals fans: Pretty much everything else.

Rams rookie WR Cooper Kupp has proven that he belongs.

Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner is good to go on Sunday.

Hall of Fame coach John Madden predicts both a 49ers loss and a fruitcake comeback.