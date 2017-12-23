Seahawks activate cornerback DeShawn Shead from PUP list

Getty Images

Eleven months removed from a torn ACL, cornerback Deshawn Shead is back on the Seahawks active roster.

Shead was activated Saturday off the team’s physically unable to perform list. He’d been on the PUP list since the start of training camp while recovering from the knee injury sustained in Seattle’s season-ending playoff loss to the Atlanta Falcons last January.

After the initial repair in January, Shead had an additional clean up procedure on his knee to address some scar tissue issues before training camp began in July. He has practiced with the team the last three weeks and would have needed to be added to the roster by early next week at the latest.

Shead started 15 games for Seattle at cornerback last season, recording 81 tackles, 14 passes defended, an interception and a forced fumble. He will likely only play special teams in his first game back on the active roster.

Shead took the roster spot of linebacker Kache Palacio, who was released and re-signed to the practice squad earlier in the week.