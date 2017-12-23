Steelers cut James Harrison, activate Marcus Gilbert

Posted by Charean Williams on December 23, 2017, 3:18 PM EST
Getty Images

The Steelers cut linebacker James Harrison on Saturday. They needed the roster spot to active offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert off the reserve/suspended list.

The franchise sack leader had seen his playing time diminish. He saw the field for only 40 defensive snaps in five games this season. He made one sack and three tackles.

Harrison complained about his lack of playing time earlier this month, saying he would not have re-signed with the Steelers if he had known he wouldn’t play.

Harrison made 80.5 career sacks in his career with the Steelers, starting 107 of 177 regular-season games he played for Pittsburgh.

Gilbert, the team’s starting right tackle, served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He started the first two games this season before missing three games with a hamstring injury, returning for one game, missing two more games with a hamstring injury, returning for two games, and then serving his suspension.

63 responses to “Steelers cut James Harrison, activate Marcus Gilbert

  2. So sad to see good old players when they become washed up. Aaron is next.

  5. It ends for everyone eventually, even a man’s man like Harrison. I’m not a Steelers fan but you have to appreciate this guy’s play and stand up attitude.

  9. Watch NE sign him. James will end up with some significant roll that will be PIttsburgh’s demise in the AFCC. A LA BLOUNT.

  10. Wouldn’t be surprised if Belichick picked him up. Having the chance to sack Roethlisberger in the playoffs would make Harrison play like a unchained beast. Only play him on 3rd down and let him blitz from anywhere.

  19. You mean to tell me there was not one single player that could of been released instead of him. It a obvious they needed a roster spot but Harrison could be very dangerous in the playoffs. Poor move Tomlin, poor move!! I would laugh if BB grabs him on a 2 year prove yourself mini deal and JH wrecks the Steelers in the playoffs.

  20. No way NE signs him, he’s a loyal Steeler. Anybody thinks he wants revenge against them doesn’t know what he’s all about.

  21. Harrison has 1 sack in 40 snaps. Cameron Heyward has the most sacks for the Steelers this year at 10 in 861 snaps through 15 games. That’s 1 sack in every 80+ snaps. Statistically, Harrison would have had a better year if he’d been played.

  22. tedmurph says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    It would be funny if the Pats tried to pick him up as a situational pass rusher. Bet he would say no.
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    IF NE picked him up, why would he say no? He’s already unannounced he wants to play and feels he can, and if he falls all the way to NE on the waiver wire that would mean every other NFL team already passed on him.

    Steeler fans think he’d have some loyalty to the franchise that never played him and just cut him?

  23. I love the way these Steelers fans on here seem to think that Harrison is going to turn down the Pats or stay loyal to the Steelers after complaining about his role all season. He’s going to sign with NE and be a pass rush specialist for the playoff run. The ultimate kick in the teeth will be at the end of the season when he talks about how much more of a leader Brady is than Ben.

  28. I do not think he would accept an offer from NE. He has too much class and respect to go against the Steelers. Wouldn’t be good for the fan base and retirement ceremony. Already has a ring so just either retire or wait for them to sign you again.

  31. I love how everyone is saying he wouldn’t sign elsewhere because he’s a true Steeler. It’s like they can’t remember be played for the Bengals. Division rival with no chance of winning. He would def take a ride with BB and a shot at a ring.

  33. Wow, talk about cold-blooded – two games before the end of the season, they cut one of the team’s great players, who’s a long-time fan favorite. Just showing again that owners and teams have zero loyalty to their players, cities, and fans. And people keep wondering why NFL ratings and attendance are down.

  35. LOL! Love the guys saying he is a “true Steeler” and loyal to them and would not accept an actual paycheck from another team. What fantasy world do you live in?

  36. notwhoyouthinkitis says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Really no reason to keep him.
    _________________________________________

    Yes there is. I’m not a Pittsburgh fan but I’ve always appreciated the Rooney’s sense of the Steelers ‘football family’ over the years and I am a Harrison fan. Debo deserves a better fate at the hands of that organization. Some guys are special to a fan base and shouldn’t be treated as a spare part regardless of the production, that’s something the Rooneys have always seemed to get so this is puzzling. Surely that roster spot could have been found a better way. This is the kind of roster move Steelers fans would rip New England for. It wouldn’t surprise me if New England kicked the tires, they are hurting in the front 7 at the moment. If I were a Steelers fan seeing Debo in a Pats uni would be enough to make me blow a gasket.

  37. steelpenguin6687 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    What a joke..lol. The same people who were saying he was washed up, taking HGH etc, are now salivating over the prospect of him possibly coming to the their team.
    —————————————————————————————————————–
    I was one of the ones who said he was washed up, nothing left, shell of himself, etc. Than he played in the KC game and made a real impact rushing from the edge. And then the Steelers never played him again.

    So I do think he a little something left, and can fill a role for any of several teams who need an edge rusher.

    As of now, the Patriots are playing Eric Lee who was on the Bills practice squad, so it’s not like they are loaded at that position.

  38. I don’t know what’s worse, the Steeler fans who somehow forgot Harrison played for the Bengals of all teams, or the Patriot fans penciling themselves in for the AFCCG, and also playing GM with their “mini deals” or whatever it is they do in Madden nowadays. The day Brady retires will be the best day, ever. Beyond him dominating, these little trolls will crawl back into there respective holes never to be heard from again. Now that would be a TRUE Christmas miracle.

  40. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Come get your ring with the Patriots. All we do is win championships.
    ____________________________________

    Oh chip you so funny, the ‘we’ you are part of hasn’t won a championship since the Nixon administration.

    #fakepatsfan

  42. Wow, two days before Christmas?! Like we haven’t known for weeks that Gilbert would be coming back…

    Crappy to do that to any player, but a franchise legend like Harrison??? Very disappointed how this was handled…

    Signed,
    A Steelers Fan

  46. rabidbillsfan says:
    December 23, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    The day Brady retires will be the best day, ever.
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    On the day Brady retires what in the world makes you think the Bills will be better than the Patriots?

    In the last 18 years former Patriots QBs have started for Buffalo,Dallas, Indy, Minnesota, KC, Cleveland, Houston, SF, Tennessee, etc. and all have played at least as well and had as much success as any Bills starter during that period. And you think they cannot find someone else to fill that role?

  51. One of the best in the game for a long, long, long time! On behalf of Steelers Nation, Thank You James for all your efforts & inspirational memories!

    There were 2 bulls on top of a hill, 1 young & 1 old, overlooking a valley of cows. The young one said lets run down this hill and breed 1 of those cows. The older cow looked casually down the hill and said, “No, lets walk down this hill & breed them all!”

    Enjoy your time off Harrison!!!

  55. rabidbillsfan says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:52 pm
    @walker1191

    Has nothing to do with anybody being better than anybody else, only that we will never hear from jock-toppers like yourself ever again.
    ————————————————————————————————————-
    So a guy who calls himself “rabidbillsfan” doesn’t like when people in other cities root for different teams? Are you somehow different? Cuz from here, it looks to me like you’re a jock-topper with a different jersey on.

  57. walker1191 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:36 pm
    rabidbillsfan says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:52 pm
    @walker1191

    Has nothing to do with anybody being better than anybody else, only that we will never hear from jock-toppers like yourself ever again.
    ————————————————————————————————————-
    So a guy who calls himself “rabidbillsfan” doesn’t like when people in other cities root for different teams? Are you somehow different? Cuz from here, it looks to me like you’re a jock-topper with a different jersey on.

    ============================================

    rabidbillsfan is some kind of special…

  58. About as special as it gets, thanks for noticing. I ride, but mainly die, with the 53 that takes the field here yearly in Buffalo, not just some man crush that you all have going on with your QB, that as soon as he’s gone, will immediately jump ship to the next best thing. I’ll be a Bills fan till I die, you’ve got about 2 years left with your love affair, then what?

  59. rabidbillsfan says:
    December 23, 2017 at 5:33 pm
    I don’t know what’s worse, the Steeler fans who somehow forgot Harrison played for the Bengals of all teams, or the Patriot fans penciling themselves in for the AFCCG, and also playing GM with their “mini deals” or whatever it is they do in Madden nowadays. The day Brady retires will be the best day, ever. Beyond him dominating, these little trolls will crawl back into there respective holes never to be heard from again. Now that would be a TRUE Christmas miracle.

    ————-

    The Bills have been crap for 20 years and it hasn’t stopped you clowns you talking crap. Why do you think Pats fans will stop just because Brady retires?

  60. rabidbillsfan says:
    December 23, 2017 at 5:33 pm
    The day Brady retires will be the best day, ever.

    Says the fan of a team that hasn’t sniffed the playoffs in 20+ years…Hysterical!

  61. This move probably doesn’t happen if the Steelers didn’t melt down and snatch defeat from the Pats.

    Had they won, they would have has a cakewalk to the #1 seed. Now they’re desperate. And rattled.

  62. rabidbillsfan says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    I ride, but mainly die, with the 53 that takes the field here yearly in Buffalo, not just some man crush that you all have going on with your QB, that as soon as he’s gone, will immediately jump ship to the next best thing. I’ll be a Bills fan till I die, you’ve got about 2 years left with your love affair, then what?
    ====================================================================================
    Huh? You mean like the “love affair” the city of Buffalo has with Jim Kelly (and rightly so) to this day? Dude, get over yourself. Fans in NE are just like fans in Buffalo are just like fans in Pittsburgh. We all root for our team, we all think the league is out to get us, we all think every bad call goes against us, we think ever controversial call we got was correct. It’s called being a fan.

  63. rhondaruns says:
    December 23, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Browns sign and play him in week 17.
    ———————————————————————————————–
    It wouldn’t be such a bad idea for them to get some veteran leadership in the locker room, and have a situational rusher on the edge opposite Myles Garrett. And lord knows they need all the help they can get.

    Tennessee seems like a very likely landing spot too.

