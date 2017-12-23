Steelers cut James Harrison, activate Marcus Gilbert

Getty Images

The Steelers cut linebacker James Harrison on Saturday. They needed the roster spot to active offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert off the reserve/suspended list.

The franchise sack leader had seen his playing time diminish. He saw the field for only 40 defensive snaps in five games this season. He made one sack and three tackles.

Harrison complained about his lack of playing time earlier this month, saying he would not have re-signed with the Steelers if he had known he wouldn’t play.

Harrison made 80.5 career sacks in his career with the Steelers, starting 107 of 177 regular-season games he played for Pittsburgh.

Gilbert, the team’s starting right tackle, served a four-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He started the first two games this season before missing three games with a hamstring injury, returning for one game, missing two more games with a hamstring injury, returning for two games, and then serving his suspension.