Stefon Diggs touchdown extends Vikings lead, Nick Easton leaves with ankle injury

The Minnesota Vikings are imposing their will early against a depleted Packers team in Green Bay.

Stefon Diggs hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum as the Vikings grabbed a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers have gone three-and-out twice in four possessions, which has helped set up the Vikings with favorable field position. Kai Forbath converted a 49-yard field goal to give Minnesota an early 3-0 lead before Diggs’ touchdown pushed the advantage to double-digits.

While neither offense has been particularly productive while playing on a slick surface, the Vikings have done enough to take advantage. Diggs’ touchdown was set up due to a 39-yard defensive pass interference penalty against Josh Hawkins that moved Minnesota to the Packers’ 6-yard line. Diggs then tip-toed in the back of the end zone to haul in a pass from Keenum to give the Vikings the 10-point lead.

Both teams have experienced injury issues on the offensive line early in the game. Packers right tackle Jason Spriggs was ruled out after injuring his left knee on the first snap of the game. Vikings guard Nick Easton is was also ruled out due to an ankle injury. Easton was injured as Packers defensive tackle Quinton Dial fell on his right foot while Easton was blocking a defender.