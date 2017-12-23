Stefon Diggs touchdown extends Vikings lead, Nick Easton leaves with ankle injury

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 23, 2017, 9:20 PM EST
The Minnesota Vikings are imposing their will early against a depleted Packers team in Green Bay.

Stefon Diggs hauled in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum as the Vikings grabbed a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game at Lambeau Field.

The Packers have gone three-and-out twice in four possessions, which has helped set up the Vikings with favorable field position. Kai Forbath converted a 49-yard field goal to give Minnesota an early 3-0 lead before Diggs’ touchdown pushed the advantage to double-digits.

While neither offense has been particularly productive while playing on a slick surface, the Vikings have done enough to take advantage. Diggs’ touchdown was set up due to a 39-yard defensive pass interference penalty against Josh Hawkins that moved Minnesota to the Packers’ 6-yard line. Diggs then tip-toed in the back of the end zone to haul in a pass from Keenum to give the Vikings the 10-point lead.

Both teams have experienced injury issues on the offensive line early in the game. Packers right tackle Jason Spriggs was ruled out after injuring his left knee on the first snap of the game. Vikings guard Nick Easton is was also ruled out due to an ankle injury. Easton was injured as Packers defensive tackle Quinton Dial fell on his right foot while Easton was blocking a defender.

  3. When can we put Aaron in? Broken or not, he’s truly all we’ve got.

  4. Diggs showed a lot of class ignoring the Packer trash in the stands that threw something at him.

    Hopefully Packer security was paying attention and that “fan” has forever lost his season tickets.

  5. Viking fans act like they have won championships and are holier than thou- please you have won nothing and if the football gods have anything to say you won’t this year either!

  7. I’m gonna say right now, Nelson makes that catch, and I’d be concerned right now. Defense is playing good, not great. But just seems offense has no rhythm at all. We aren’t sustaining drives, and other than the big PI penalty, we haven’t done anything yet.

  10. coker423 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm
    Viking fans act like they have won championships and are holier than thou- please you have won nothing and if the football gods have anything to say you won’t this year either!
    ———————
    Are you paying attention Stella?

    A packer fan says the Vikings have accomplished nothing because they haven’t won a championship.

  12. Field conditions are embarrassing. You’d think they could spend some of the money they saved by not having proper seats on having a decent field. Although at least we now know why half the packer roster is injured, they’ve been playing on a field of dirt clods and barn hay.

  13. sphincterorleaveher says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:47 pm
    The field conditions are absurd. You’d think the NFL would have better standards.
    ————————–
    The conspiracy theory will be that the Packers didn’t make sure the field was in top condition so that the Vikings would suffer injuries and hurt their playoff hopes. That’s why they put Rodgers on IR and held out Adams and Mathews. I’m not saying it is necessarily true, but you can see where some would make that claim….

  14. 10-0 against the Packers second and third string. Hahaha. All we need now is for someone to lay a Barr type hit on Keenum and break his collarbone. Looks like Easton has a broken ankle and the long snapper dislocated his shoulder.

  18. coker423 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:34 pm
    Viking fans act like they have won championships and are holier than thou- please you have won nothing and if the football gods have anything to say you won’t this year either!

    UUHHHMMM DUDE
    We broke your qb’s shoulder , we put your team out of the playoffs ” YOUR team WITHOUT RODGERS ” couldn’t win a game of HOP SCOTCH WITH 5 YR OLD GIRLS.

    BTW
    who won the NFC NORTH ?

    VIKINGS

