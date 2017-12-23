Texans place Tom Savage on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Texans made it official: Tom Savage‘s season — and perhaps his career in Houston — is over. The team placed the quarterback on injured reserve Saturday.

The Texans promoted tight end Ryan Malleck from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Savage was diagnosed with a concussion during the Dec. 9 loss to the 49ers. The league is investigating why he was allowed to re-enter the game for three plays after a hit from linebacker Elvis Dumervil left Savage in the “fencing posture.”

Savage, who is scheduled to become a free agent in the offseason, was unimpressive in eight starts this season with a 1-7 record, a 56.1 completion percentage, 1,412 yards, five touchdowns and six interceptions.

T.J. Yates gets the start again this week. He signed after the Texans placed Deshaun Watson on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Texans have started nine different quarterbacks the past four seasons. Brock Osweiler‘s 14 starts last season are the most for any quarterback since Bill O’Brien arrived as head coach. Matt Schaub is the last Texans quarterback to start all 16 games, which he did in 2012.