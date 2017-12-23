Texans rule out two offensive linemen for Monday night

Getty Images

The Texans ruled out three players for Monday night’s game against the Steelers, including two of the five left tackles they have started this season.

Offensive tackles Jeff Allen (concussion) and Kendall Lamm (concussion) will not play.

Allen has started the past three weeks at left tackle. Lamm started in Week 2. The Texans also have started Chris Clark eight times at left tackle, Duane Brown once before trading him and rookie Julien Davenport once.

Davenport, a fourth-round pick, will start at left tackle again this week. He started in Week 9 against the Colts and played 33 of 71 offensive snaps before Clark replaced him.

The Texans also won’t have linebacker LaTroy Lewis (shoulder).

They upgraded linebackers Brian Peters (illness) and Jelani Jenkins (concussion) to full participation Saturday.