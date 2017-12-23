Vikings earn first shutout since 1993 in 16-0 victory over Packers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on December 23, 2017, 11:33 PM EST
A frigid night, a battered Packers team and another stellar defensive performance carried the Minnesota Vikings to their first shutout victory in over 24 years Saturday night in Green Bay.

Stefon Diggs caught a 4-yard touchdown, Harrison Smith intercepted Brett Hundley twice and Kai Forbath booted three field goals as the Vikings earned a 16-0 victory over the Packers to improve to 12-3 on the season.

The Packers were without Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, Davante Adams, Damarious Randall and Jahri Evans before the ball was even kicked off. They would lose right tackle Jason Spriggs (knee), wide receiver Jordy Nelson (shoulder), tight end Richard Rodgers (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (knee) and wide receiver Geronimo Allison over the course of Saturday night’s game as well.

Hundley completed just 17 of 40 passes for 130 yards against the Vikings. The few receivers Hundley had remaining to work with dropped several passes that could have helped Green Bay remain in the game. The Packers also were unable to convert on a pair of fourth downs in Minnesota territory that allowed the Vikings to keep points off the board.

The Vikings didn’t do anything special offensively against the Packers, but they didn’t have to either. Case Keenum completed 14 of 25 passes for 139 yards with a touchdown pass to Diggs. Latavius Murray and Jerrick McKinnon combined for 111 yards rushing on the ground.

Minnesota did lose left guard Nick Easton to a right ankle injury late in the first quarter. Long snapper Kevin McDermott was knocked out of the game with a shoulder injury just before halftime and defensive tackle Shamar Stephen did not return due to an ankle injury as well.

Forbath converted a 49-yard field goal to get Minnesota on the board on their opening possession. A 39-yard pass interference penalty against Josh Hawkins set up Diggs’ 4-yard touchdown late in the quarter to give the Vikings a 10-0 cushion at halftime.

Forbath would add field goals from 20 and 27 yards in the second half to give Minnesota the 16-0 victory.

It was the first shutout by the Vikings since a 13-0 victory over the Detroit Lions on Dec. 5, 1993.

37 responses to “Vikings earn first shutout since 1993 in 16-0 victory over Packers

  5. It wasn’t an exciting game by any stretch but Vikings shut out the Packers at Lambeau. Defense is outstanding again.

  6. I have no love for GB as a long time Vikings fan, but the Packers played as well as they could given the conditions and their injuries. They hung tough, but the better team won. Nothing to be ashamed about.

  10. Shutout at Lambeau Field. The most deluded fanbase in America just went into collective apoplexy. Yes, Aaron Rodgers is a great QB and you miss him but at what point is there an admission that this team is dependent on just one player.

  12. Oh, I feel so sorry for their losses. How about the vikings losing 2 quarterback’s starting running back, long snapper, left tackle, right guard, etc. Gee i’m just crying for them! ha…..

  13. Packers get shut out at home for the 2nd time this season, this time by the Minnesota Vikings, how about that?!! but to think back to last season the Vikings had one of the more injury riddled season’s in recent memory in the NFL,numerous Pack fans laughed at that reasoning for our collapse and always claimed we always have these “excuses”. Its fun to watch how the tables have turned and see the same fans completely dissapear from this website, Karma sucks doesn’t it?

    Looking back at last offseason its hilarious to think about the cheeseheads that claimed the Pack were going to flip Hundley for at least a 1st and 4th round draft pick after the 2017 season.

    Hundley got a chance to prove his worth after Rodgers’ injury but has exploited this awful roster that arodg has carried for years, imagine if rodgers opts out and signs w/ a team that actually has a good defense.

    Now, the Vikings have one of the better rosters in the NFL and will have a top defense for a while w/ Joseph, Rhodes, Griffen, and SMith being locked up this offseason and numbers show we will be able re-sign at least 3 out of the 4 Hunter, Kendricks, Barr and Diggs, but could sign all 4.

    The Vikings are king of the north for the 2nd time in the last 3 years.

    Do cheeseheads get to use the same “excuses”? or will they just continue to brag about their “world” championships?

    SKOL

  15. Props to Vikings for their impressive shut out of the Pack tonight. Solid up and down the roster. GB defense played well (for them) tonight, but conditions were brutal and in a dome, this would have been a 20+ point butt-kicking. Good luck in the playoffs. As a Pack fan, I can say it would be pretty cool if you were to ride this season all the way to cap it off with an SB victory in your own house. Out.

  16. Green Bay fans, your team showed some real heart tonight considering all the starters you guys are missing. Let’s just hope next year BOTH teams can be healthy for BOTH games of 2018-2019. They’re much more fun when both teams stars are in the game. Your QB played fine, his receivers let him down. Could have been a much different game if those drops don’t happen.

  20. We got the win, but it sure wasn’t pretty at all. Plenty to be concerned about. Injuries, and poor play. Offense didn’t do anything, defense had a shutout, but, GB dropped a lot of passes. So even though it was a shutout, this game never felt like it was in the bag.

    I really want Zim to grab diggs by the hand, sit him down, and tell him to grow up and start to act like you belong in the game. I’m so sick of seeing him celebrate every first down catch like it’s the first time he’s ever caught a first down. That immaturity is going to cost us big in the future. Mark my words on that.

    Maybe I’m being a big negative nelly here, but just was never happy with how this game played out. Yes, we won. But, it wasn’t convincing.

  23. The Vikings are indeed 16 points better than the Packers practice squad. This victory shall strike fear into the hearts of any that should oppose them in the playoffs.

    Congrats on the win.

  29. Harrison Smith in his post game interview:

    “It felt like a home game.”

    SKOL chant was the loudest cheer of the day.

    Despite the large Viking fan attendance, Lambeau Field was not sold out again – only 78,092 tickets sold – well over 3,000 unsold tickets.

  36. wafflestomp says:
    December 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    You’d think Spieldope would’ve learned his lesson when he found himself unprepared for Bridgewater’s injury.

    How is that Hundley fellow working out for you😂

