Vikings move toward difficult quarterback decision(s)

Posted by Mike Florio on December 23, 2017, 8:58 AM EST
With Case Keenum helping the Vikings clinch the NFC North and, potentially, lock up a bye (and possibly nail down the No. 1 seed), it would take a massive collapse at this point for Keenum to land on the bench. A bigger question is looming.

Will he even be on the team in 2018?

None of the four quarterbacks under contract with the Vikings are under contract beyond this season. As to one of them, Kyle Sloter, the Vikings control his rights, since he’s an exclusive-rights free agent (i.e., not a free agent at all). As to the other three (Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford), all are headed for unrestricted free agency.

PFT reported earlier in the season that the team would make no decisions about their quarterbacks until after the season. There’s no indication that the team’s position has changed. Which means that, when the postseason concludes, it will be time to figure out who stays and who goes.

Bradford has become the forgotten man in the equation, and for good reason. A career-best performance in Week One against the Saints followed two days later by news of a balky knee led to eventual placement on injured reserve. With a healthy Keenum and Bridgewater, it makes no sense to keep Bradford around — unless he’s willing to take backup money, and backup status.

As to Bridgewater, he still hasn’t played very much since shredding his knee in practice nearly 16 months ago, and it’s still not clear whether he’ll ever reach his full potential. While he’s a sentimental figure and a fan favorite, rolling the dice with Bridgewater could be a risky proposition.

Then there’s Keenum. With each passing week, he’s setting himself up for a major payday, somewhere. And if he gets the Vikings to their first Super Bowl since 1976 (and possibly to their first Super Bowl win ever), how can they let him leave?

Yes, it’s happened before. But Keenum is no Trent Dilfer. Keenum has undergone a Kurt Warner-style transformation, exploding after years of so-so performances (although Keenum had a handful of great games in his past) into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

It’s not a mirage or a fluke. He has the athleticism to buy time in and around the pocket, and he keeps himself away from defenders long enough for a receiver to spring open. Unlike plenty of other quarterbacks, Keenum consistently spots that one guy who ends up running free, after Keenum has moved around in a manner much more controlled than Fran Tarkenton but much more frenetic than the low-key graceful stepping and shifting of Tom Brady.

It could be much more difficult, then, to make a decision about Keenum. If he hits the open market, he can go wherever he wants. Sure, he has told me that he wants to stay in Minnesota, but that was before winter came. He also may have grown weary with Mike Zimmer’s week-to-week Jedi mind trick, hoping for a team that will finally embrace him as The Guy.

The Vikings, of course, have two tools for avoiding a defection from Keenum. The transition tag, which provides a right to match but no compensation, and the franchise tag, which gives a right to match and two first-round draft picks if the player leaves. (There’s also a pricier “exclusive” franchise tag option, that keeps him from even talking to other teams.) The non-exclusive franchise tag will cost roughly $22.5 million for 2018; more importantly, it will set the opening point for negotiations on a long-term deal.

As all teams have learned via the bungling of the Kirk Cousins situation by Washington, a quarterback can make huge money opting not to sign a long-term deal and to take the tag for as long as the team will apply it. As to Keenum, $22.5 million for 2018 would become $27 million for 2019, which would become $38.8 million for 2020. That’s a three-year haul of $88.3 million.

The Vikings likely aren’t making any firm decisions for now because the future will be driven by the present. Keenum’s remaining performances — and the team’s ultimate achievements — will be huge factors in whether the Vikings break the bank to keep Case around. And if he somehow delivers the silver trophy named for a Packers coach that Vikings fans have coveted for 52 years, the Vikings will surely be happy to pay too much money for someone who did something that neither Tarkenton nor none of his successors could.

Wherever it leads, the journey continues tonight in Green Bay, where Keenum will get his first taste of playing football in the freezing cold. Unless his game cools off even more dramatically, he’ll end up winning big, regardless of what the Vikings decide to do.

79 responses to “Vikings move toward difficult quarterback decision(s)

  1. There is no choice but to sign Keenum as your starter. IF Bridgerwater is willing keep him as your backup if you are high on him. But while he showed promise before he was injured Bridgewater did not play as good as Keenum.

  3. I think they’re doing it right. Keenum’s play has been a strength of the team but it isn’t the only strength. If he leads them to a Super Bowl win, then you have to keep him. If they’re one and done in the playoffs, I think you wish him the best and go with Bridgewater for the future. If they advance in the playoffs to the conference championship or Super Bowl, then it becomes less clear-cut. The only sure thing is Bradford is out of the picture as their #1 guy.

  4. Please Case, save them from the ticking time bombs which are Bridgewaters knees. The love affair of that average QB in Minnesota is embarrassing.

    They’re a fan base so green with envy of the Packers who’ve had back to back franchise QB’s, they’ve been fooled that Teddy is the savior. Forgive them, for they know not what they do. Amen.

  5. Keenum has undergone a Kurt Warner-style transformation, exploding after years of so-so performances

    I don’t agree, Warner wasn’t in the NFL until he was 27 and won the championship the following year.
    This is Keenum 6th year in the NFL.

  6. Seems like an easy decision to me. If Keenum gets the Vikings to the Super Bowl (win or lose) I think you keep him. At that point he will have proven his ability to win in a big game situations. Anything less than a Super Bowl appearance and I believe you roll with Teddy Bridgewater. There is no doubt in my mind that Teddy is ready. The kid worked too hard to not have another opportunity. In football people are rewarded for that type of effort, he is no different. I think it’s that simple really. Keenum has been a career backup for a reason, but if he proves he can win two big playoff games and get his team to the Big game, then he too should be rewarded.

  7. They are in a great spot. They can sign Keenun or Bridgewater on a relatively friendly deal. Bridgewater has no leverage. He’s been..fine. But not a large enough sample size. Keenum has been great…but. So sign one. And then maybe a QB falls to you in the later rounds as a back up. They don’t have to sign a dumb deal like the Dolphins did for Tannehill etc…

  8. Well it’s actually a very good problem to have. Because besides being a stout overall team, they go into next season with a lot of cap space.

  10. I’m a Packers fan, but I see no way the Vikings let Keenum go. He has the “it” factor that good QB’s have. Bridgewater is a nice guy and nice player, but he doesn’t spark that team the way that Keenum does. And Bradford’s history is that he can’t stay on the field. So it doesn’t matter how good he can be as a starter, because he’s always going to be hurt.
    All of that said, teams like the Jets are desperate for a QB and maybe they’ll be willing to make Keenum an offer he can’t refuse.
    If the Vikings have to go to Philly for the NFC Championship game, that will go a long way in seeing what the Vikings need to know — and that is how Keenum handles that pressure and throws the ball in freezing conditions against a good defense. If he has one weakness, it’s that he doesn’t have a strong arm and you need that in cold and windy weather in the playoffs. Tonight’s game against the Packers will be good for the Vikings in that it’s an example of the weather they’ll be playing in if they go to Philly. The only difference is they are playing a team with a poor defense and not much offense with Hundley at QB. They should win tonight handily because Hundley will throw 2 or 3 picks and the Packers defense can’t stop them from scoring.
    The best news the Vikings got beyond Keenum’s play this year was when Carson Wentz went down. He made the Eagles the favorite to get to the Super Bowl, in my opinion. Foles is a good backup, but he’s got as many questions to answer as Keenum does. So now it’s wide open, in my opinion. Any one of the playoff teams could win it, and don’t count out the Falcons, because they’ve been there before.
    I actually wouldn’t be all that upset if the Vikings won a Super Bowl, finally. Because next year they’d be the team everyone is shooting for and let’s see how they handle that pressure week to week. And it will slide them further down in the draft, and they’ll play a first place schedule next year, too, because they won the division.
    So, if I’m the Vikings, I sign Keenum to a new contract and keep Bridgewater as the back up. Bradford will want too much money to be the back up and he’s too much of a risk anyway.

  11. But Keenum is no Trent Dilfer. Keenum has undergone a Kurt Warner-style transformation.

    ——

    Lol. Keenum is gone. Some desperate team will overpay for his services and he will return to the mediocre journeyman QB he has always been when he’s not surrounded by a ton of talent on both sides of the ball.

    I seriously can’t believe that people think Keenum is playing at some high level. Watch the games. Lol

  12. Really not that difficult. No real glaring question marks. Other than locking up Teddy as a backup. If not, free agency & draft will provide.
    However, I expect a similar, yet more damning, article pertaining to gb’s qb situation.

  13. Interesting….. Even in the responses above, Bradford is the forgotten man. He may be the most talented QB of the three. But he does seem somewhat injury prone. In an ideal situation, Bradford is the starter and Keenum is the backup. But, Keenum has played himself into starter status somewhere. If I ran the Vikings, Keenum is my starter, Bridgewater stays, and Bradford is traded to a QB needy team.

  14. The decision is the easy part. Case Keenum is your franchise QB. That’s a no brainer. Bridgewater will sign on with another team, and Bradford should be willing to sign on with the Vikings as one of the highest paid backups (if not the highest paid) in the league. You need a top backup, and Bradford could hold down the fort for a short time. Bradford is an elite QB, but he’s almost guaranteed not to make it through a 16 game schedule. Bridgewater just flat out isn’t as good as Keenum. Sometimes you end up in a Kurt Warner or Russell Wilson situation, where you thought these guys were backups, but they ended up being better than you thought. GM’s know what they’re paid to do. Win. That makes this one of the easiest decisions any team will have to make this off-season.

  15. These things are never easy and you just never know year to year. Favre got his chance to play for the Vikings and looked like a champ. The Vikings broke the bank the next year to give it another go and it was a disaster. I say sign Keenum as cheap as he’ll go and hope Bridgewater takes on a lower deal.

  16. Funny how you try to sound not real bright when we know you are not. There is zero difficulty. None . nada. not difficult at all. get better stories.

  17. The Vikings have a good team. These QBs want to play for the Vikings. I wish my Packers had players that wanted to stay with their team like the Vikings do. But we don’t. And it will take years to make our Packers a whole team. While Aaron is afraid, and on the decline. With the Vikings are winning now.

  18. If they give keenum a lot of money, then the team will not be able to invest in the other positions. This will decrease the chances of being successful in the future. The union should really do some thing about qb pay scale and have a max.

  19. arealisticpackerfan says:
    “Lol. Keenum is gone. Some desperate team will overpay for his services…”

    Realistically, that desperate team could be green bay.

  21. Can’t Bridgewater’s contract be tolled? Don’t think that has been decided. Why not give it a shot and litigate/arbitrate if necessary. No reason not to get a clear answer. Can then trade, keep or renegotiate his contract as deemed appropriate. Just rolling over and not tolling because “Teddy is a nice guy” is unfair to the team and the value which might be derived from what can be got in trade or money saved in his contract next year. Money that can be used for other positions.

  22. Keenum has played better this year than Bridgewater ever has as a pro. Keep Keenum and whichever other one wants to be the backup…If neither does, find someone else and let them both go. It makes little sense to break up what they have going this year and Keenum has been consistent enough in the system with these players to indicate similar performances in thbe future…especially since their RB will be back.

  24. The one I’m most worried about is Shurmur. Really hoping he’ll be offered HC money to stay as offensive coordinator. Kudos to the season Case is having, but Shurmur has a lot to do it with. Case said he was handed the keys to a Lamborghini…Case, take 15-20 million from the Vikings and don’t start driving a Studebaker for 25 million elsewhere. Thinking Case is smart enough to see what a perfect situation he is. Bridgewater might take 5 million. Both deals could be incentive laden to give them a chance to earn much more…

  25. Bridgewater is trade bait. The Redskins will take the bait. They will cut Bradford, sign Keenum long term and draft a QB in later rounds.

  26. We will see what CK is made of tonight. Not that we have a punishing defense but between the weather and the worked up crowd, this isn’t going to be a cakewalk for the Vikings.

  31. allight59 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:24 am

    The one I’m most worried about is Shurmur. Really hoping he’ll be offered HC money to stay as offensive coordinator. Kudos to the season Case is having, but Shurmur has a lot to do it with. Case said he was handed the keys to a Lamborghini…Case, take 15-20 million from the Vikings and don’t start driving a Studebaker for 25 million elsewhere. Thinking Case is smart enough to see what a perfect situation he is. Bridgewater might take 5 million. Both deals could be incentive laden to give them a chance to earn much more…

    I couldn’t agree more. The two most important people to lock up are, 1. Shurmur and , 2. Keenum. In that order. Bringing in a new OC will completely change the offense’s dynamic. The new guy always wants to do it HIS way and put his stamp on things.

  32. I can remember, not too long ago, another injury replacement QB defying the odds and leading the Vikings on a memorable run. The next season? He was on the bench by week 6. I know it’s not fair to pin the shortcomings of Randal Cunningham on Keenum, but they can’t break the bank on one guy and hope it all works out. After Cunningham, the team had Jeff George to salvage the season. Definitely give Keenum a fair offer, but you have to leave enough to pay the backup too. Lord knows we’ve needed those backup QBs.

  33. I don’t think it’s that difficult of a decision.

    Bridgewater is a class act, but he has never played as good as Keenum this year, and likely never will. Keenum has already proven his value, *regardless* of how far into the post-season the Vikings go. Those fans saying Keenum needs to win a Super Bowl this year in order to prove himself are simply nuts. Look around the league — it’s not like ultra-efficient QBs just grow on trees. He’ll be a coveted QB next season and already is.

    As for Bridgewater, he should get offered a contract to be the backup. And if he doesn’t like it, let him walk. Probably the same with Bradford. But hopefully they could negotiate something with one of them.

    It just won’t be the whole gang back together again next year..

  35. pkrlvr says:
    December 23, 2017 at 11:25 am
    We will see what CK is made of tonight. Not that we have a punishing defense but between the weather and the worked up crowd, this isn’t going to be a cakewalk for the Vikings.
    ——————————-
    We know it’s your Super Bowl tonight, but CK has already shown he can win games. Whether he wins or loses tonight makes no difference to your point.

    I don’t think the Vikings will blow out the packers. It’s always a tough game at Lambert Field. (Obama 2008)

  36. Sorry, but (several) reports from training sessions state that while Keenum is on a hot streak in games, he isn’t wowing anyone during practice. Yes you definitely ride the hot hand whilst it lasts, but there aren’t any guarantees that Keenum will continue to play up to this high standard next year.

    Vikings should let another team overpay for Keenum’s services and instead sign Bridgewater to an incentive-layden contract if tolling the final year of his current deal isn’t an option. Bradford may be willing to stick around as a backup for one year to rebuild his stock, but if he signs elsewhere as a starter (along with Keenum), then the Vikings might get two 3rd or 4th round compensatory draft choices in 2019.

    Vikings have been in this position before. In 1998, Brad Johnson was injured in the first week and was replaced by Randall Cunningham, who went on to have an MVP type season. Dennis Green then rewarded Cunningham by signing him to an expensive starter’s contract and traded Johnson to the Redskins. Cunningham imploded during that next season and was replaced by Jeff George, whereas Brad Johnson had a Pro Bowl season for the Redskins representing the NFC along with Kurt Warner and Steve Beuerlein.

  37. blowfishes says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:04 pm
    Sorry, but (several) reports from training sessions state that while Keenum is on a hot streak in games, he isn’t wowing anyone during practice.
    ———————————————
    Since when do you put “wowing them during practice” over winning games?

    You sound like packer fans and packer players at the sight of Aaron Rodgers at practice.

  38. I love Teddy the person more than Teddy the dynamic NFL QB. We’ve seen enough. Average to mediocre if we’re being honest. Keenum is hands down better – it’s not really even close. Sign Keenum to a “paid like a stater when you start – not when you don’t” deal. Otherwise, he’ll hold all the cards and quite possibly walk. That’d be bad for the Vikes.
    KEEP KEENUM. He’s not brittle and smart and dynamic!

  40. The biggest reason for Keenum’s success this year, besides the fact that he’s surrounded by good players, is the offensive system. Shurmur has installed a very QB-friendly system. We got glimpse of what Bradford did in it at the end of last year without an o-line and in that first game this year against the Saints. My guess is that Teddy would do as well, if not better than Keenum, once he knocks off the rust and gains confidence in his knee. But no reason to play Teddy this year with the way that Keenum is playing.

    Bottom line for next year, Shurmur will probably be gone, so Vikings need to try to keep as close to the same system as possible. Spielman will try to keep both Keenum and Bridgewater, but if he can’t toll Teddy’s contract, and they both want starter money, Vikings will go with Teddy.

  41. Keenum hasn’t undergone any Warner transformation. Warner was putting up transformational MVP numbers and maybe time makes us forget that he had a string of great years. Kennum is playing like a very good quarterback. He’s just not in a class with Brady or Warner in his prime. He’s done enough to write Bradford’s ticket out of town.Bridgewater could stay if he signs a short-term deal, with a chance to win that job back after . . . we’ll see what happens.

  42. I for one am tired of all the “backup” talk regarding Keenum. Rogers was a “backup” for 3 years and even then took a couple years to become capable of leading the team to a Super Bowl. it doesn’t make a hill of beans difference how a QB got to that point, once he gets there you keep him. Vikings will keep Keenum and most likely draft another QB to groom. I personally think Bradford and Teddy have seen their last snaps as Vikings. Much love to Teddy, but even at his best he wasn’t at the level Keenum is currently at.

  43. Look at how many are vainly trying to spin this as a good thing.

    3 QBs, pending UFA. One of whom is made of Glass (they can’t accept it), the next is merely Average (they can’t accept it) and has just recovered from a monstrous knee injury and the third is having a career year though only after being gifted the starter role by default.

    The ONLY good thing about their QB situation is Keenum’s career season. That is it. And Case is the only reason why this is not a total cluster.

    Nobody wants 3/3 QBs hitting UFA simultaneously… except, apparently in Minnesota, where drunk-on-drunk vitriol with Wisconsinites is the primary means of entertainment, second only to Ice Fishing.

  44. Case and Cousins will keep the off-season interesting. Wouldn’t it be something if they ended up swapping teams as both get long term deals.

  45. Keenum is going to get paid no matter who writes the check. I believe Keenum has hit the perfect storm situation and isn’t as good as everyone thinks. One good year doesn’t make a career and the odds are against Keenum.

  46. Case keenum has had a few good games. You don’t pay someone huge guaranteed money for a good season. Even if they make the super bowl, you don’t mortgage the franchises ability to improve in other areas because you rarely get to the super bowl and you never win one. Nothing keenum does should entail a blank check. The move is to franchise him for a year and see what happens. This is a team that’s strength is defense. Don’t pay a dud because your defense is really good.

  48. Seriously not a great plan at all, having no signal caller locked in for the 2018 season.
    I made this statement back in September, though I thought they should have sought one in the draft.

    You’d think Spieldope would’ve learned his lesson when he found himself unprepared for Bridgewater’s injury, and forced to overpay the Eagles for Bradford’s services.
    Quarterbacks represent a premium position and demand premium preparation in today’s NFL.
    The Viking brass may have to learn this lesson all over again.
    Lather, Rinse and Repeat.

  50. FinFan68 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:18 am
    Keenum has played better this year than Bridgewater ever has as a pro. Keep Keenum and whichever other one wants to be the backup…If neither does, find someone else and let them both go. It makes little sense to break up what they have going this year and Keenum has been consistent enough in the system with these players to indicate similar performances in thbe future…especially since their RB will be back.
    #########################################################
    BUT Teddy has never played behind the kind of Offensive line Kennum has this year. Kenum didn’t play very well when his 2 Tackles were out and he had to deal with big pressure in Carolina.

  51. The 1976 Vikings of Fran Tarkenton & Jim Marshall lost Super Bowl XI to John Madden, Kenny Stabler & the Oakland Raiders at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena

  52. It doesn’t matter who the Vikings quarterback is next season, they will win with either Bradford, Bridgewater, or Keenum. Keep the one who demands the least amount of money and let the other two go. More money under the salary cap to stay competitive.

  53. Maybe it’s the fatalistic Viking fan in me, but I keep waiting for Keenum’s glass slipper to shatter in a gazillion pieces. What concerns me is the comment above that he is a product of a good and creative O-coordinator in Schurmer. I don’t think this is an ideal or an easy situation. I also laugh at the cheesers calling Spiielman a dope after he built a team top 5 in offense and defense and had the foresight to sign a real back up QB, all the while their GM sits outside of the playoff picture due to lousy depth and a bad backup QB (but, hey, he drafted Rodgers ages ago).

  55. In a boxing analogy, CK is a street fighter.

    He will throw sand if necessary. Against a professional fighter, one on one, he’d get the crap beat out of him.

    But no matter how often two quarterbacks are compared with fighters, one obvious fact remains. In football, the quarterback’s opponent is the opposing defense, not the opposing quarterback.

    CK thinks on his feet and knows how to deliver a punch when he has an opening. So what if he’s not Aaron Rogers? He doesn’t have to be Aaron Rogers to defeat the Packer’s defense, or any defense for that matter.

    I’d rather have CK and the Viking D than Aaron Rogers and the Packer D.

  56. cobrala2 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    The ONLY good thing about their QB situation is Keenum’s career season. That is it. And Case is the only reason why this is not a total cluster.
    //////////////
    The Viking are 11-3, have won the division, and are playing for home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Ya, sounds like a horrible situation to be in…

  57. No matter what the Vikings choose to do we all know it will end up being the wrong decision. They have almost as luck as the chicago bears finding a good QB. Nearly as good as the Cleveland Browns in signal caller lore. If they sign Keenum he will get hurt or relapse into the journeyman he has always been.

    If they sign Bilgewater he will never fully recover. If Keenum walks he will become Kurt Warner.

    It’s all baked into the cards already and everyone in Minnesota knows it to be true.

  58. tollisonsmith says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:03 am
    If they give keenum a lot of money, then the team will not be able to invest in the other positions.
    //////////
    Well, the Vikings have about $22 mil into all 3 QB’s this year, so I say you’re pretty much wrong. Rookie RB on a cheap deal for several more years. Bradford’s $18 mil dropping off the books. Basically, you could sign Case to $20 mil a year and not affect the salary cap at all.

  59. corkspop says:
    December 23, 2017 at 9:43 am
    If I ran the Vikings, Keenum is my starter, Bridgewater stays, and Bradford is traded to a QB needy team.
    /////////////
    Just so we are clear, if you ran the Vikings you would somehow manage to trade a free agent QB that ended the season with a mystery knee injury. Now THAT would be quite the impressive GM’ing.

  60. The kid has done a heckuva job for the Vikes this year. What say we let him finish up what he started before kicking the poor guy’s butt.

  61. screamingyellowzonkers says:
    Since when do you put “wowing them during practice” over winning games?

    You sound like packer fans and packer players at the sight of Aaron Rodgers at practice.
    _________________________

    Since signing Keenum off of a single season’s production to a contract that will financially handicap the Vikings for several years if he turns out to be a one season wonder.

    I am a Vikings fan and I’m prepared to state that even if Keenum leads the Vikings to a Super Bowl victory, I am still unsure if his production this year will be repeatable next. I’m also unsure if his performances this year have been assisted by the system he’s playing in – look at Bradford’s performance in week one against the Saints.

    So… yes, I am concerned about Keenum’s performances during practice.

    I still feel that Bridgewater offers better potential moving forward

  62. this is a rather interesting circumstance…personally, i see teddy restarting on one of the other many qb-needy teams

  63. The Vikings take a third string QB and manage an 11-3 record. I would say it reflects on the coaching and talent more than Keenum. If anyone wants to give him 25 million a year feel free and good for Keenum because the Vikings won’t. Depending on how the playoffs shake out the team can afford both QBs. All of you Fantasy Football playing Teddy experts have no clue what you are talking about. You will all eat your words in due time.

  64. wafflestomp says:
    December 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    You’d think Spieldope would’ve learned his lesson when he found himself unprepared for Bridgewater’s injury, and forced to overpay the Eagles for Bradford’s services.
    Quarterbacks represent a premium position and demand premium preparation in today’s NFL.
    * * * * *
    Good thing the Vikings didn’t follow the Packers example of being prepared for an injury to Rodgers. Their backup QB situation has worked out really well for them, hasn’t it?

  65. Zimmer won’t declare this guy the starter. That’s ludicrous. The Vikings are looking at a gift horse in the mouth. They will screw this up, go back to square one, and go back “looking for the quarterback we need……..that’s all we need!” If they think Bridgewater is stilll the answer after Keenum has been doing everything under the sun to earn their respect, well, they deserve themselves.

  66. stellarperformance says:
    December 23, 2017 at 3:48 pm
    Zimmer won’t declare this guy the starter. That’s ludicrous. The Vikings are looking at a gift horse in the mouth.
    ////////////
    Zim and Case have known he’s the starter for weeks and weeks. I guess you didn’t get the memo. You know, cause what happens inside the Vikings facility is none of your business.

  67. I’d sign Keenum NOW. Teddy could not plant his left leg last week which to me is disturbing at this point. No way he’s better then Keenum even when he was healthy.

    Sign Keenum….4 years 80M

  69. Viking fans think they have 3 future HOFers on their roster at QB. Heck in their mind, Minny can trade 2 of them for 3 first rounders and a second and 2 thirds. Vikings are set to be a dynasty once the unload a couple right? Ahh I’m just acting like a Packer fan.

  70. If Keenum keeps playing and winning the rest of the season he is going to be offered a huge contract, either in Minnesota or somewhere else. I have a feeling it will be wherever Shurmur ends up.

  71. jackedupboonie says:
    December 23, 2017 at 4:37 pm
    Viking fans think they have 3 future HOFers on their roster at QB. Heck in their mind, Minny can trade 2 of them for 3 first rounders and a second and 2 thirds. Vikings are set to be a dynasty once the unload a couple right? Ahh I’m just acting like a Packer fan

    ////////////////////////

    Not very bright are we. All three of the QBs you are talking about are FA. So let me explain, you cannot trade a FA. Go away troll.

  72. I get that we all like Teddy, he seems like an awesome guy, the injury was a sad story and his comeback from it is a good story. That’s all awesome.

    But at the same time, it’s not he really showed much before he went down. Very vanilla passing game, barely over 200 yards per, and his TDs weren’t much higher than his INT’s. Way too close to that 1:1 ratio for my taste in a starting QB, especially considering even outside that, his playmaking ability downfield was limited best. So it wasn’t even really boom or bust, it was more dink dunk or bust. I like the guy, but…..meh.

    Keenum has outperformed anything Teddy has ever done and it’s not even close. And after being out of the game for close to 2 years, i’m not sure i’d expect that to be any different now.

    Timing, anticipation, pocket awareness, mobility and athleticism to extend plays when necessary and find guys downfield, Keenum is proving he can do all of this. There is absolutely no reason for the Vikings not to make a serious push to re-sign him.

  73. I am pretty sure they will let Sam Bradford go and collect a compensatory pick if he signs with somebody (not a sure thing given his history of injuries). They would likely try to sign Case Keenum, unless he is terrible in the playoffs, and take a chance on him being better than just a one year wonder. Bridgewater has not played for more than a year and a half, so his market value is not that good. They may not want to give him a megabuck contract now. May be they will franchise tag him for one season as an insurance against Keenum getting injured or flopping.

  77. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 23, 2017 at 6:28 pm
    Don’t let this distract you from the fact that the Vikings have never won a championship!!!!
    ————————
    Don’t worry dork the Packers won’t beat themselves tonight, the Vikings will.

  78. jacob94121 says:
    December 23, 2017 at 1:59 pm
    The 1976 Vikings of Fran Tarkenton & Jim Marshall lost Super Bowl XI to John Madden, Kenny Stabler & the Oakland Raiders at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
    CONGRATULATIONS on your Google prowess, A less known fact is, former players from both the Steelers and Raiders have admitted they were the first to use Anabolic Steroids to have an unfair advantage, (and Super Bowl wins) during the 1970’s.

Leave a Reply

