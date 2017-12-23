Washington places LeShun Daniels on IR, signs Kenny Hilliard

Getty Images

Washington placed running back LeShun Daniels on injured reserve with a fractured hand. It signed running back Kenny Hilliard in a corresponding move.

Daniels injured his hand during Thursday’s practice.

It is the second move the team has made at the position in two days, with Samaje Perine listed as questionable after tweaking his groin in Thursday’s practice. Washington promoted running back Dare Ogunbowale to the active roster Friday.

Hilliard, 26, becomes the ninth running back Washington has had on its 53-player roster this season.

The LSU product, who originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Texans in 2015, re-joins Washington after spending the majority of training camp and all of the preseason with the team.