49ers hang on to beat the playoff-bound Jaguars

Getty Images

Things change quickly in the NFL.

On the day the Jaguars clinched their first division title this century, they also sowed some seeds of doubt.

And the 49ers gave their fans reason to hope, which is no small feat for a 5-10 team.

The 49ers beat the playoff-bound Jaguars 44-33, as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won his fourth straight start since taking over.

Garoppolo was 21-of-30 passing for 242 yards and two touchdowns, and Matt Breida scored the game-clinching touchdown when all they were really trying to do was convert a third down and burn some clock.

The Jaguars scored 19 straight points to take the lead in the third quarter, but the 49ers answered with 21 straight of their own, showing a resilience that comes with experience at winning, which they’ve only recently discovered again.

The Jaguars (10-5) had clinched the AFC South title earlier in the day when the Titans lost, marking their first divisional crown since 1999. But there were a number of troubling issues which they’ll need to address before the postseason.

First would be injuries, as left tackle Cam Robinson left the game with an abdominal injury and didn’t return.

But mostly, the Jaguars lost a little composure. They were arguing amongst themselves on the sidelines early, and getting silly penalties late to help the 49ers.

Coupled with Blake Bortles throwing three interceptions after a streak of utterly competent play, there are numerous reasons to worry.

They’ve achieved something they haven’t in a long time, which makes today some degree of post-Festivus miracle. But they also aired too many grievances, and were bested in the feats of strength by a team which was playing for the top pick in the draft a month ago.