Adam Vinatieri says he will play next year, in Indianapolis or elsewhere

Getty Images

Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will turn 45 on Thursday, but he’s not done playing yet.

Vinatieri said after the Colts’ loss in Baltimore on Saturday that he has already decided he will definitely play in 2018.

What he can’t say, however, is where he’ll play. Vinatieri is in the final year of his contract, and he could go elsewhere in free agency.

“Indianapolis is home to me and my family. I love the Irsay family, but I understand this is a business,” Vinatieri said. “I just know I’m going to play another year.”

Although Vinatieri’s field goal percentage has declined for four consecutive years, he is generally still kicking the ball well. On a windy, rainy day in Baltimore, he just missed a 60-yard field goal, which would have been a career long. There is no doubt that Vinatieri will have multiple suitors in free agency, even as the oldest player in the NFL.