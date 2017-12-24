Andy Reid: We’ll see if Patrick Mahomes plays next week

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid dressed up like Santa Claus for his postgame press conference on Sunday, which does a pretty good job of depicting the merriness that came with clinching the AFC West title.

The win over the Dolphins means the Chiefs will be hosting a game on Wild Card weekend and the Jaguars hold the tiebreaker edge for seeding, so there’s no moving from the fourth seed with a win next week. That led to a question — not asked from Reid’s lap, presumably — about whether rookie Patrick Mahomes might find playing time against the Broncos under the tree.

“We’ll get through Christmas and then we’ll get on with that,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star.

Alex Smith, who went over 4,000 yards for the season in the win, said that he was enjoying the win and not thinking about next week yet. He was asked if Mahomes has gotten enough practice reps to be ready to play.

“So he hasn’t seen live bullets since camp … so in a sense it’s been a while. But I’ve said this all along, he’s a pretty natural player,” Smith said.

There will likely be consideration given to resting other players as the Chiefs prepare for an attempt to improve on last year’s loss in the divisional round of the playoffs.