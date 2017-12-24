Another TD gets overturned, leaving Patriots and Bills tied at half

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2017, 2:34 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bills are doing their best to keep themselves in the thick of the Wild Card race in the AFC and the Patriots keep getting the benefit of replay reviews.

Tyrod Taylor hit Kelvin Benjamin for what looked like a four-yard touchdown with two seconds left to play in the first half in New England. The play was reversed after a review that found Benjamin didn’t get both feet in. It looked enough like Benjamin’s toe dragged in the end zone while he had full control of the ball that it seemed like a hard call to overturn, but plenty of people thought Jesse James scored last weekend as well.

Steven Hauschka kicked a field goal as time expired instead. The score ended a 10-point streak by the Patriots and pushed the Bills to a 13-13 tie heading into the break.

New England got the lead by finding some offensive success after Jordan Poyer‘s pick-six put the Bills up 10-3 early in the second quarter. The first score came on a 17-yard pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who was able to snag the ball with one hand while being covered by Bills safety Micah Hyde.

Hyde was penalized for pass interference on a deep shot to Brandin Cooks on the next drive and the 44-yard gain helped set up Stephen Gostkowski‘s second field goal of the day. The Patriots initially lined up to go for a first down on fourth-and-one near the Buffalo 20-yard-line, but changed their mind after the two-minute warning, a Bills timeout and a timeout of their own.

The Bills did go for a fourth down just before Poyer’s interception, but it didn’t work out as they put the ball in Tyrod Taylor’s hands and his attempt to scramble out of trouble ended with a Marquis Flowers sack. Taylor also missed an open Charles Clay on third down in between the two Patriots scores, but turned things around with big completions to Benjamin and Deonte Thompson before the apparent touchdown catch.

60 responses to “Another TD gets overturned, leaving Patriots and Bills tied at half

  8. Are you shocked? The NFL can’t have the Pats play in the Wild Card. Pats fans that think they don’t get preferential calls are absolutely delusional.

  11. I don’t know how you can watch the NFL week after week with these ridiculous calls….just give the Super Bowl to New England and be done with it.

  12. Brandon Hooks interferes with Micha Hyde and Hyde gets called. Kelvin Benjamin clearly drags the left foot for a touchdown and the call gets reversed. The NFL is clearly trying to fix the outcome of this game just like they did last week in Pittsburgh.

  17. Absolutely incredible. Just when you think it can’t get any worse by these blatant rigging of games in favor of the patriots, you see it go to another level. These sissy patriot fans can’t admit the obvious. No way on Earth if that was gronkowski making that exact same catch in the endzone would it have been overturned, but the little patriot fans think goodell is against them

  18. Nuts. Total control from Clay, steps into the end zone and goes to the ground and the ball comes out. Thats a catch and a TD. The Benjamin TD, enough evidence to overturn? Laughable. BTW, Hyde was interfered with on that bogus PI call, and Gilmore was all over KB. Yet to see a call go the other way. Cue the Patriot crybabies “we’re not Cry babies, you’re cry babies” crying crowd. I’ll give them credit, they’d know a crybaby when they see it, it wears #12 and plays QB for the team, and about 80K of them in the stands.

  19. My favorite was Goff hitting Kupp for a long pass down sidelines with a questionable 2nd foot in and Fox (while Rams are running down field to quick snap) shows the wrong camera replay of Goff just dropping back….which then leaves everyone in the dark to whether it should be challenged.

  20. No, it didn’t look like his toe dragged with possession. It looked like his toe dragged before possession and then lifted off the field and touched out of bounds as he gained possession.

    The funny part is the play before. Two feet down in the endzone-didn’t survive the ground. Why aren’t folks crying about that one? Because it’s a rule-that’s why.

  21. This league is a joke. Has any team in the history of sports benefited from more controversial, bogus calls than the Patriots since the Brady era began?

  23. Hahahaha… i will ask again, what is a catch in the NFL anymore? As a Miami fan I need Buffalo to lose here but are you kidding me??? That is 2 weeks in a row that the Pats D got help from officiating!!

  24. The Matrix is constantly purging errors related to Gilmore’s enduring awfulness. The man is burnt toast, was sick of it by week 2 yet here we are.

  25. good call by the ref’s. if ur a wr u should stay inside the end zone until the ref gives the td signal. it looks 2 me like this guy was way to eager to get out of bounds so he could celbrate his td that wasnt.

  26. That’s the NFL…take a beautiful, athletic play and just ignore all visual evidence and “reverse” the call. Unbelievable how bad the integrity in the NFL is right now. There is absolutely not an ounce of integrity left in this league.

  27. That was a touchdown. Both toes were dragging when he had possession and it’s not even debatable. Patriots are getting hooked up every week.

  30. Even with my homer eyes I did not see enough to overturn (and yes I get the posession and when his toe might have lifted but too many factors for me to declare an overturn). I fi had been called incomplete I would have been equally uncomfortable with them awarding it. I just didnt feel like replay gave enough to change on field either way.

    I am hoping this game gets won by more than a TD either way because I dont want to hear it all week.

  32. Tough call. Benjamin has come big. He probably didn’t have technical control but it’s hard to take a play like that from a receiver.

  35. Horrible call. That was a TD. Either the ref was paid off or allowed his fandom to influence the call. Should be fired immediately if there is any semblance of integrity in the NFL.

  36. I don’t even know why I watch anymore. Might as well get rid of replay if they still screw it up. There should be a time limit. If you can’t figure it out in a minute then you don’t have enough evidence to overturn it.
    Regardless how the rest of this game goes, that call was atrocious

  37. Complete BS!!! Blandino needs to be fired, he has no idea what he is doing and is changing the outcome of games with his incompetence.
    ———————-
    Blandino no longer make the calls. He is an analyst for a TV network now. I think that Jonathan Kraft makes the calls now.

  38. Refs and Al Riveron reaching deep into their bag of tricks this week.
    Another on-field ruled TD, overturned on no concrete evidence.
    Another 40 yd pass interference freebie to help Brady.

    Patriots* privilege at its best.

    It’s gone from incredulity to outright theft – disgusting!
    #No NFL credibility left.

  40. rabidbillsfan says:
    December 24, 2017 at 2:40 pm
    Nuts. Total control from Clay, steps into the end zone and goes to the ground and the ball comes out. Thats a catch and a TD. The Benjamin TD, enough evidence to overturn? Laughable. BTW, Hyde was interfered with on that bogus PI call, and Gilmore was all over KB. Yet to see a call go the other way. Cue the Patriot crybabies “we’re not Cry babies, you’re cry babies” crying crowd. I’ll give them credit, they’d know a crybaby when they see it, it wears #12 and plays QB for the team, and about 80K of them in the stands.

    Please stop posting. You obviously do not know or want to know the rule for a catch. Its simple. Clays drop was NOT a catch, stop crying. Benjamin’s however, was a catch

  41. James TD was much more of a grey area in lieu of how rule is. This TD was clearly good and I don’t see how that replay showed conclusive evidence that should be overturned.

  42. I believe that his foot lost contact with the ground before he gained control…however I can’t be certain and neither can anybody else based on the angles we were shown. It is just too close to call. By definition, the call on the field MUST stand per NFL replay rules. How the league office continues to screw this call up week after week is beyond reason…except when you consider corruption a reason.

  43. Trust No One says:
    December 24, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Complete BS!!! Blandino needs to be fired, he has no idea what he is doing and is changing the outcome of games with his incompetence.
    _________________________________

    Anyone that doesn’t know Blandino is now working for Fox shouldn’e be calling bs on anything lol.

  44. Early in the second half I dont see the Pats D attacking or tackling well and if that keeps up it will cost them. Sometimes when they should win a game they act like it will just happen and play without an edge.

  45. I posted this in another thread last week but I’ll update it in real time for today’s NE game. The calls for the Pats are coming fast and furious so please pardon any delays!

    Lets take a look at the crucial calls that have gone the Pats way in 2017 alone:

    Week 3 vs Texans: Down 5 with half a minute left, TD stands for Brandin Cooks despite visual evidence of the ball hitting the ground and moving. Pats win by 3.

    Week 6 @ Jets: 4th quarter TD overturned after receiver is ruled to have fumbled. Pats win by 7.

    Week 8 vs Chargers: Late third quarter — Chargers TD wiped off the board following bogus offensive PI call. Pats win by 8.

    Week 15 @ Pit TD overturned less than 30 seconds to go despite no visual evidence of the ball hitting the ground without a hand underneath).

    Week 16 vs Buf: 2nd quarter – 44 yard pass interference call for Patriots. By all accounts, this should have been offensive PI on Brandin Cooks. Leads to 3 points for NE.

    Week 16 vs Buf; 2nd quarter. TD pass with seconds left before half is OVERTURNED in favor of NE. Replay ref ruled conclusive evidence to overturn the call. Even the NE radio guys were stunned.

  47. No sense in even having the playoffs. The refs are carrying the Patriots all the way to the Super Bowl.

  48. The problem with you Bills and rest of the NFL is that your teams never consistently attack the Patriots at what they are bad at. McCoy should have 30 carries and 150 yards, while Taylor should be targeting Malcom Butler on double moves. Take advantage of the Pats big-moving-in-quicksand- type LBs with McCoy out of the backfield with 8-10 catches for 75 plus yards. AND DO IT ALL GAME! Teams do it for a part of each game, then try to get cute. They eventually poop their pants and the Jedi Master Hoody pounces on it

  49. Greenlargo says:
    December 24, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Even with my homer eyes I did not see enough to overturn (and yes I get the posession and when his toe might have lifted but too many factors for me to declare an overturn).
    __________________________

    The problem there is the official that called it a TD was staring at the numbers on the back of Benjamin’s jersey, no way he could judge if there was control with both feet down and I think it’s human nature knowing TD’s are reviewed to call it a TD and let replay handle it.

  50. per Mike Pereira…regarding the Buffalo no touchdown, nothing more irritating to an official than to make a great call and then someone in a suit in an office in New York incorrectly reverses it. It is more and more obvious that there isn’t a standard for staying with the call on the field.

  51. The NFL had better kill the Al Riveron Experience before the playoffs get started. That bozo is singlehandedly deciding the outcome of games.

  53. How does the NFL not see that BS like this is a complete turn-off for fans? They have completely removed all of the excitement from the game. Hey Al, let one stand once in a while.

    #crybaby

  56. They are getting too technical with calls. I think they were right on the two reversals but this isn’t good for the game. Let the refs call it without replay, speed up the game and live with their mistakes. Alas, fans use to complain big time when video proved an error was made.

  57. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 24, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    That was a touchdown. I say that as a Patriots fan.
    ________________________________________

    LMAO, you don’t say anything as a Pats fan chip.
    #fakepatsfan

    ______________________________________
    I think this has been going on longer than we think. (other teams get help, too)

  59. commentawaitingdeletion says:
    December 24, 2017 at 2:52 pm
    Trust No One says:
    December 24, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Complete BS!!! Blandino needs to be fired, he has no idea what he is doing and is changing the outcome of games with his incompetence.
    _________________________________

    Anyone that doesn’t know Blandino is now working for Fox shouldn’e be calling bs on anything lol.

    _______________ __________________

    My bad, Al Riveron. I also call BS on your spelling and grammar.

    They once claimed mere coincidence
    Then proved to be more of a trend -> team bias
    Now moved to beyond all shadow of a doubt –> factual

    Patriots * privilege
    The Bills never stood a chance.

