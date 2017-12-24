Bills get their “shot” at Gronk

Getty Images

Three weeks ago, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski launched an inexcusable post-play attack on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Today, Gronk may need to keep his head on a swivel.

“Gronkowski took his shot,” Incognito said this week, via the Buffalo News. “Now it’s our defense’s chance to take their shots on him.

“When you do dumb stuff like he did, you open the door. The referees are a little more lenient because they know you got it coming. You’ve just got to be prepared to take it.”

White told PFT Live on Friday that he still hadn’t gotten an apology from Gronkowski. It’s unclear whether the league office told the Bills not to make good on Incognito’s threats.

Chances are that, contrary to Incognito’s assessment, the officials will be watching more carefully than usual for illegal acts directed at Gronk. The days of looking the other way on issues like this ended when the NFL had its Congressionally-induced head-injury epiphany eight years ago.