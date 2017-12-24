Bills get their “shot” at Gronk

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2017, 1:12 PM EST
Three weeks ago, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski launched an inexcusable post-play attack on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. Today, Gronk may need to keep his head on a swivel.

“Gronkowski took his shot,” Incognito said this week, via the Buffalo News. “Now it’s our defense’s chance to take their shots on him.

“When you do dumb stuff like he did, you open the door. The referees are a little more lenient because they know you got it coming. You’ve just got to be prepared to take it.”

White told PFT Live on Friday that he still hadn’t gotten an apology from Gronkowski. It’s unclear whether the league office told the Bills not to make good on Incognito’s threats.

Chances are that, contrary to Incognito’s assessment, the officials will be watching more carefully than usual for illegal acts directed at Gronk. The days of looking the other way on issues like this ended when the NFL had its Congressionally-induced head-injury epiphany eight years ago.

18 responses to “Bills get their “shot” at Gronk

  2. No team in the history of sports gets babied and protected by the refs more than new england. And their crybaby sissy fans think goodell, who is undercover best friends with sleezebag Kraft, is out to get them. True comedy

  3. Cheap shot Gronk only gets 1 game suspension so he can be there for the Steelers game..
    call overturned at end by corrupt refs to give game to NE…any time anyone gets anywhere near Tammy they throw the flag and if they dont he whines like a little girl…

    He needs to get jacked up on 1st play of game. HARD.

  6. umm, how is this not a bounty by going public with this?

    as i type this, i see a 5’11 rookie cb “successfully” covering gronk. lol

    or, is it not really success
    and just holding?

    how can a guy 6 inches shorter and 60 lbs lighter have so much success?

    there is only one answer

  8. jagsfan1 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 1:21 pm
    3 5 Rate This

    ————-

    and bobby mccain’s cheap shot on amendola the week before only got him only a 9k fine

    love the jealousy and hypocrisy from fraud fanbases

  9. chipethelmerman99 (in Jan Brady voice) says:
    December 24, 2017 at 1:16 pm
    PATRIOTS! PATRIOTS!! PATRIOTS!!!
    _______________________________________________

    Happy Holidays Chip!
    BTW it is a ‘tribute’ to your Pats obsession that the ethelmerman sock puppet is only the 5th or 6th least credible one in the drawer and only the 2nd most racist.

  11. Any big hit in the NFL: “These guys are barbaric, and there is no place for that in today’s game.”

    Same fans that say above quote: “Boy I can’t wait for someone to injure Gronk bad. They need to blow him up all game.”

    See the problem here?

  14. hermanmerman99 says:
    December 24, 2017 at 1:16 pm
    No team in the history of sports gets babied and protected by the refs more than new england. And their crybaby sissy fans think goodell, who is undercover best friends with sleezebag Kraft, is out to get them. True comedy

    Do you see the IRONY of this clown calling Patriots fans “crybabies” is he’s on PFT CRYING about a team getting special treatment

    #Tombradyownsyourteam

