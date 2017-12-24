Bills up 10-3 after Jordan Poyer returns pick for touchdown

Getty Images

The Bills had a golden opportunity to get points on their second possession of Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but opted to call a pair of passes from the New England 6-yard-line that ended with an incompletion and a fourth-down sack.

Buffalo still wound up taking the lead, though. Safety Jordan Poyer dove in front of a Tom Brady pass intended for Kenny Britt and picked it off. Untouched by a Patriot while on the ground, Poyer then got up and returned the ball 19 yards for a touchdown. The extra point put the Bills up 10-3 with 10:28 to play in the first half.

Brady has now thrown an interception in five straight games for the first time in 15 years and Poyer’s return was the first pick-six he’s thrown since the Super Bowl in February.

Brady is 6-of-10 for 53 yards overall and the Patriots offense is off to a slow start with Chris Hogan, James White and Rex Burkhead all out of action.