Browns fall to 0-15 with loss in Chicago

Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns are on the clock.

On a snowy day in Chicago in front of tens of thousands of empty seats, the Bears won a football game over a very bad opponent.

It wasn’t pretty, but Mitchell Trubisky was effective throwing the ball and also made some plays running the ball, and Jordan Howard scored two touchdowns, and that was enough for Chicago. The victory was the first time in John Fox’s three years with the Bears that they’ve actually won a game they were favored to win.

The Browns fell to 0-15 and will now have to upset the Steelers next week to avoid joining the 2008 Lions as the only 0-16 teams in NFL history. Cleveland had the usual mix of sloppy play, costly turnovers and rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer looking like he’s not ready to be an NFL starter.

Cleveland has now clinched the first overall pick in the draft, so the only question left for the Browns is if they can somehow pull that upset next week and avoid 0-16. The Steelers are still fighting for a playoff seed, so they won’t be resting their starters. That makes the upset a tall order for the Browns.

As for the Bears, they’re now 5-10. The season has been a disappointment, but at least they’re better than the Browns.