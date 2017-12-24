Bucs take lead over Panthers in third quarter

Getty Images

The Panthers created a pair of turnovers, and returned a kickoff 103 yards for a touchdown.

Despite those kind of impact plays, the Panthers are playing a flat game with a playoff berth on the line, and the Buccaneers lead 16-12 in the third quarter.

The Bucs took the lead on a Jameis Winston touchdown pass to Bobo Wilson, and the Panthers seemed surprised by it on several levels.

They managed just 133 yards on their first 33 offensive plays, killing any sense of momentum they might have carried into the game after beating the Vikings and the Packers the last two weeks.

They tried a fake punt to shake things up, which fell incomplete, but the Buccaneers gave them a first down on a pass interference.