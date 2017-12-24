Cam Newton leaves for a play, Panthers lead 6-3

Getty Images

The Panthers held their breath for a moment, but it appears to be a temporary panic.

Quarterback Cam Newton just took what the old school wrestling announcers would call “a shot to the midsection,” and backup Derek Anderson had to come in for a play.

He appears to be fine walking around the Panthers sideline, and came back in the next time they got the ball, but they went three-and-out. That’s been kind of a trend today, as neither offense has done much offensively.

The Panthers have forced a pair of Buccaneers turnovers, but only turned them into field goals, as they lead the Bucs 6-3 in the second quarter.