Chargers do just enough to beat Jets 14-7

Wins don’t count any less when they’re ugly and that’s a good thing for the Chargers.

All they needed was a win to keep their playoff hopes from being extinguished and that’s exactly what they got in Sunday’s game against the Jets. Melvin Gordon broke a tie with a one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and the 14-7 lead held up the rest of the way for the Chargers.

How long those playoff hopes hold out depends on the Titans as they need to lose out while the Chargers beat the Raiders in Week 17, but L.A. did their part.

They can thank their defense for doing the heavy lifting on that front. They held the Jets to 290 yards, forced two turnovers and sacked Bryce Petty three times to make the offense’s fitful performance stand up. Philip Rivers was 22-of-40 for 290 yards on a day that found him under pressure from the Jets front seven a fair amount and Melvin Gordon ran 19 times for 81 yards to pass the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

Gordon did limp off late, leaving Branden Oliver to run out the clock at the end of the fourth quarter. That would be a blow to the Chargers getting the win they’ll need to keep any postseason hopes alive.

The Jets have no such hopes and Petty’s performance was the latest reminder that they’re going to be looking at quarterback options this offseason. He missed open receivers several times and the game plan remains overly conservative as the Jets try to avoid mistakes that keep them from competing while Petty’s in the lineup. They were able to compete on Sunday, but winning will take more than they have available right now.