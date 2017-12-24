Chargers snap slow start with Antonio Gates TD

Getty Images

The Chargers need a win if they want to keep any playoff hopes alive for Week 17, but their attempt to get one got off to a slow start on Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles punted on their first three possessions as an aggressive Jets defense kept them from finding any offensive momentum. That finally changed on their fourth drive as Philip Rivers started looking for longtime target Antonio Gates. The tight end had a 27-yard gain early in the drive and then caught the 114th touchdown of his long career from three yards out to put the first points of the day on the board.

The Jets were aggressive on special teams as well when they opened the game with an onside kick. The gambit was successful as safety Marcus Maye recovered near midfield, but their offense has not done anything with quarterback Bryce Petty at the helm.

If that continues, the Chargers should get their win and resume hoping for help that allows them to extend their season beyond next weekend.