Chargers take 7-0 lead to halftime

The Chargers took their time getting on the scoreboard against the Jets on Sunday, but finally got there when Antonio Gates caught a three-yard touchdown that accounts for all the scoring for both teams.

Gates’ score was a highlight of a generally rocky day for the Chargers offense. Philip Rivers is 14-of-24 for 147 yards and he’s been hit often by a Jets defense that hasn’t been shy about bringing the blitz. The run game hasn’t provided much balance, but the Jets haven’t been able to do anything offensively to make the Chargers pay for their sluggishness.

Bryce Petty is 9-of-20 for 81 yards and threw an interception on a Hail Mary to end the half. He banged his right hand/wrist on a helmet early in the game, which may be contributing to his issues although Petty’s previous healthy appearances haven’t looked appreciably better.

That may be enough for the Jets to consider seeing what Christian Hackenberg can do in a real game. If not, it may be time to wonder if he’ll ever play in a game for the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2016 draft.