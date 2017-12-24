Chiefs clinch AFC West, eliminate Dolphins

Posted by Charean Williams on December 24, 2017, 4:21 PM EST
AP

The Chiefs won the AFC West with a 29-13 victory over the Dolphins, accomplishing something they had never accomplished in their history: They won back-to-back division titles.

The Chiefs (9-6) will enter the playoffs on a roll, having won three in a row

The Dolphins (6-9) are eliminated. They went 2-6 away from Miami this season.

It is the eighth losing season in the past 12 years for Miami, with the Dolphins going 83-108 in that span.

Kansas City won it easily and could have won it by even more. The Chiefs settled for five Harrison Butker field goals, as the kicker made kicks of 31, 32, 21, 29, 49 yards. He missed a 46-yarder with 2:55 remaining.

Alex Smith completed 25 of 39 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. Kareem Hunt rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 109 yards, and Travis Kelce caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City never trailed. They led 20-13 at halftime and outscored the Dolphins 9-0 in the second half.

Jay Cutler completed 19 of 38 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown. Jakeem Grant caught four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Kenyan Drake had 13 carries for 57 yards.

13 responses to "Chiefs clinch AFC West, eliminate Dolphins

  2. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    December 24, 2017 at 4:23 pm
    Alex Smith’s noodle arm will limit this team in the playoffs.
    —————————————————————

    Your take makes the fact that you haven’t watched a single Chiefs game this season pretty obvious Troll on somewhere else.

  4. Smiths arm was pretty weak today losing probably 50 yards in bad throws. But his receivers also caused him about 100 less yards with 3 bad drops too.

    And don’t get me started on Hills awesome TD that was another by the officials.

  5. Can’t wait to see big game Andy Reid with that look in his eyes as he has trouble breathing like usual in the playoffs.

    Marvin Lewis and Andy Reid are one and the same.

  6. They also have only won 4 playoff games since 1969, such a garbage organization that all started with Lamar……

  7. If the Tuna can’t get in, the Buffalo Bobs shouldn’t be allowed in!! You still have something to play for Miami

  8. Miami is an embarrassment, the play calling is so vanilla both on offense and defense. With the exception is Howard and the 2 safeties there isn’t another CB that could make a practice squad on another team. Cut the dead weight this off-season and start over.

  9. Congrats to the Chiefs. As usual the Miami Dolphins have let us down again. This was “another” give away game as the Chiefs didn’t do so much to win; as the Dolphins did more to lose. I am sick of Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills and their 9 combined Fumbles. Also, thanks for the most undisciplined Team in the NFL and worst for this franchise in 38 years with Penalties. Just an absolute waste of a season especially if you consider the payroll of these slackers.

  11. Hide the nuts and small lego pieces. Now that Andy Reid is in the playoffs his chances of choking have suddenly skyrocketed.

