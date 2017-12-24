Chiefs clinch AFC West, eliminate Dolphins

AP

The Chiefs won the AFC West with a 29-13 victory over the Dolphins, accomplishing something they had never accomplished in their history: They won back-to-back division titles.

The Chiefs (9-6) will enter the playoffs on a roll, having won three in a row

The Dolphins (6-9) are eliminated. They went 2-6 away from Miami this season.

It is the eighth losing season in the past 12 years for Miami, with the Dolphins going 83-108 in that span.

Kansas City won it easily and could have won it by even more. The Chiefs settled for five Harrison Butker field goals, as the kicker made kicks of 31, 32, 21, 29, 49 yards. He missed a 46-yarder with 2:55 remaining.

Alex Smith completed 25 of 39 passes for 304 yards and a touchdown. Kareem Hunt rushed for 91 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries. Tyreek Hill caught six passes for 109 yards, and Travis Kelce caught four passes for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Kansas City never trailed. They led 20-13 at halftime and outscored the Dolphins 9-0 in the second half.

Jay Cutler completed 19 of 38 passes for 286 yards and a touchdown. Jakeem Grant caught four passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Kenyan Drake had 13 carries for 57 yards.