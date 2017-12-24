Chiefs lead Dolphins 20-13 at halftime

AP

Every time it seems the Chiefs have the game in control, the Dolphins rise from the playoff dead.

Miami fell behind 17-6 and appeared ready to go away when Dolphins receiver Jakeem Grant caught a short pass from Jay Cutler and broke tackles on his way to a 65-yard score. It was the Dolphins’ longest pass play of the season and Cutler’s first touchdown pass in his last 75 attempts.

The Chiefs, though, still lead 20-13 at halftime, getting a 32-yard field goal from Harrison Butker with seven seconds left in the half.

Travis Kelce has a 9-yard touchdown pass from Alex Smith, and Kareem Hunt has a 1-yard touchdown run.

Smith has completed 12 of 20 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown, and Tyreek Hill has three catches for 94 yards. Hunt has 12 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Cutler completed 11 of 17 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in the first half. Grant has three catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Kenyan Drake has nine carries for 51 yards.