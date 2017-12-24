Chiefs move closer to division title with big lead on Dolphins

AP

The Chiefs are nearing their second consecutive AFC West title, holding a 26-13 lead on the Dolphins with less than a quarter to play.

Kansas City has outscored Miami 9-0 on three Harrison Butker field goals since the Dolphins pulled within 17-13. Butker has kicks of 32, 21 and 29 yards. He made a 31-yarder in the first quarter.

Alex Smith is nearing 300 passing yards and Tyreek Hill already has topped the 100-yard mark in receiving yards. Smith has 277 passing yards and a touchdown, and Hill has five catches for 106 yards. Kareem Hunt has 21 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown and figures to get plenty more chances with the Chiefs trying to run out the clock.

The Chiefs defense has slowed the Dolphins in the second half.