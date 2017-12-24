Chris Hogan, James White out for Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on December 24, 2017, 11:52 AM EST
The Patriots will be without three offensive pieces as they try to take another step toward securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs against the Bills on Sunday.

Running back Rex Burkhead was ruled out during the week due to the knee injury he suffered against the Steelers last Sunday and the team made wide receiver Chris Hogan and running back James White inactive on Sunday. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Hogan has a shoulder injury and has missed five of the previous six games. White hurt his ankle against the Steelers and the absence of the two backs has led the Patriots to put Mike Gillislee on the gameday roster for the first time since Week Eight.

On the Buffalo side, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Cornerback E.J. Gaines also has a knee injury and will not play.

15 responses to “Chris Hogan, James White out for Patriots

  2. solid chance for Gillislee to make an appearance in the game then. Hasnt played since the bye week and i fully expect to come out motivated. and then add in the fact that theyre playing the bills today!

  3. Huh, this shoulder injury for Hogan has been a little strange. Really was hoping to get him into some game time action before a playoff push. I don’t expect him to just jump back into the lineup first playoff game and hit the ground running. Hopefully he plays next week.

  9. The two biggest questions for this game:
    1. Will Gronk give a forearm shiver to a player laying on the ground?
    2. Will the Bills target him for some extra attention, like kicking him in the head while he is laying on the ground?

    It would be funny to read the Pats fans screaming if the latter happened; calling for a permanent ban, death sentence, etc. after defending Gronk a couple weeks ago.

    ___________________________________________

    Realizing you are an alternative facts kind of troll it’s not surprising you ignore that most of us were disgusted with Gronkowski for that shot. What’s wasn’t surprising at all was all the little ladies of PFT saying it was the greatest crime against humanity ever perpetrated and calling for Gronk to be injured in return. Only in troll land do 2 wrongs make a right.

  14. The Patriots will get their bye after two home games these next two weeks and get these guys healthy. It will be a different and healthy team for the playoffs. Play Dola on your DFS team today. He won’t let you down.

    ———
    Not saying that there aren’t knucklehead fans of teams, but seriously, what real Pat’s fan was backing Gronk’s actions? None. And you know it. The only defending I saw was agreeing to only a 1 game suspension based on his actions, no prior history, and the NFL suspensions handed down before him. People like you wanted him suspended for the year and thrown in jail.

