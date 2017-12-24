Chris Hogan, James White out for Patriots

Getty Images

The Patriots will be without three offensive pieces as they try to take another step toward securing the top seed in the AFC playoffs against the Bills on Sunday.

Running back Rex Burkhead was ruled out during the week due to the knee injury he suffered against the Steelers last Sunday and the team made wide receiver Chris Hogan and running back James White inactive on Sunday. Both players were listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

Hogan has a shoulder injury and has missed five of the previous six games. White hurt his ankle against the Steelers and the absence of the two backs has led the Patriots to put Mike Gillislee on the gameday roster for the first time since Week Eight.

On the Buffalo side, wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is active after being listed as questionable with a knee injury. Cornerback E.J. Gaines also has a knee injury and will not play.