Cowboys feeding Ezekiel Elliott in his return

Scott Linehan wasn’t kidding when he said he expected Ezekiel Elliott to get “significant touches.” The Cowboys star running back has 15 carries for 73 yards midway through the second quarter.

Elliott also has one catch for 2 yards.

The Cowboys lead 6-0 on two second-quarter field goals.

Elliott returned this week after serving a six-game suspension, so he has fresh legs.

In his last four games before his suspension, Elliott had 115 carries for 506 yards, three catches for 92 yards and six total touchdowns. He never had fewer than 27 carries in those four games.

Elliott lost weight and got in better shape during the six weeks he spent training in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.