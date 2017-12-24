Cowboys lead Seahawks 9-7 at halftime

AP

The Cowboys have dominated the Seahawks, gaining 179 yards and holding Seattle to 44 yards.

Dallas leads 9-7 at halftime and probably should have a shutout. But Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant fumbled on his first catch of the day after complaining on the sideline apparently for not getting the ball. Byron Maxwell forced it, and K.J. Wright recovered it at the Dallas 43.

The Seahawks needed five plays to take the lead with their first points of the day coming on an easy pitch-and-catch from Russell Wilson to Jimmy Graham, who posted up on Cowboys defensive back Jourdan Lewis for a 3-yard score.

The Cowboys have gotten field goals of 34, 51 and 51 yards from Dan Bailey. Bailey’s last field goal came with three seconds left in the first half and gave the Cowboys the halftime lead.

Dak Prescott has passed the 3,000-yard mark for the season, becoming the first quarterback in team history with at least 3,000 yards in each of his first two pro seasons. Only 10 other quarterbacks in NFL history have accomplished the feat.

Prescott has completed 10 of 18 passes for 76 yards in Ezekiel Elliott‘s return. The Cowboys have ridden Elliott, giving him 15 carries for 73 yards and two catches for 6 yards.

Terrance Williams has four catches for 43 yards.

The Cowboys defense has stifled Wilson. The Seahawks quarterback has completed only 5 of 11 passes for 35 yards and the touchdown and has run for 18 yards on four carries.

Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence chased down Wilson for a 22-yard sack, giving Lawrence 14.5 sacks for the season.

The Seahawks gained 1.8 yards per play in the first half, with 2 net passing yards.