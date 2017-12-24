Dak Prescott has a message for Dez Bryant

Getty Images

Early in Sunday’s eventual loss to the Seahawks, Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant seemed to be complaining (again) about the lack of footballs coming his way. And then the footballs came his way, and he fumbled one and allowed another to slip through his hands for an interception.

After the game, quarterback Dak Prescott had a pragmatic assessment of how he needs to deal with Dez in the future.

“I think I have to throw him a better ball,” Prescott said, via David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “Just put it right there on his face mask and don’t give him a chance to drop it, I guess.”

Whether Dak intended to do it or not, the message was unmistakable. And it underscores the reality that, through two full seasons, Dak and Dez haven’t clicked the way they need to.

There’s a chance that, come 2018, it won’t be a problem. Bryant has a $12.5 million salary and a $16.5 million cap number. Unless he agrees to a significant pay cut, there’s a chance he’ll be catching — or dropping — passes from someone else next year.