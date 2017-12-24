DeMarco Murray set for MRI on knee

Getty Images

Titans running back DeMarco Murray will be spending part of his Christmas in an MRI tube.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said after Sunday’s loss to the Rams that Murray will have an MRI on the knee he injured late in the game.

Mularkey said “it didn’t look good” and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the initial diagnosis is an LCL sprain. Monday’s test will determine if that’s accurate and give an idea of Murray’s outlook for the regular season finale against the Jaguars.

The Titans hoped that game would be for the AFC South title, but Sunday’s loss gave the Jaguars the division crown regardless of their result against the 49ers. There’s still a path to the Wild Card and it remains to be seen if Murray will be able to help the Titans try to grab the postseason berth.