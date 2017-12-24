Dolphins hanging with Chiefs after first quarter

AP

The Dolphins’ playoff hopes are slim, and they’re trying hard to do what they can to keep them alive as long as possible.

Miami is hanging with the Chiefs after one quarter, with the teams trading field goals.

The Dolphins had 92 yards of offense in the first quarter and might have had the lead if not for a Jarvis Landry fumble that Derrick Johnson forced and Marcus Peters recovered.

The Chiefs got on the board first with a seven-play, 42-yard drive that culminated in a 31-yard field goal by Harrison Butker

The Dolphins answered with a 12-play, 49-yard drive that ended with a 44-yard Cody Parkey field goal.

Alex Smith completed 4 of 6 passes for 44 yards in the first quarter, and Jay Cutler was 8-of-11 for 74 yards.