Drew Brees becomes third player with 70,000 passing yards

Getty Images

You expect the Saints and Falcons to put up big numbers.

At least Drew Brees has a big cumulative number today.

The Saints quarterback just became the third player in league history with 70,000 yards, but the offenses are taking a back seat so far in a game that could go a long way to deciding the NFC South.

Brees is behind two guys named Peyton Manning (71,940) and Brett Favre (71,838), and ought to pass them both early next season.

The Saints are up 3-0 after the first quarter, with neither team showing much traction when they have the ball.

The Falcons appeared to have converted a fourth down earlier but it was called back on a penalty, but they’ve also played the Saints effectively for the most part.

The Saints can clinch a playoff berth with a win, though they’d need that and a Panthers loss to the Bucs to wrap that up.