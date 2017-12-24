Eli Manning to start next week

Getty Images

Eli Manning will run his consecutive start streak to four when the Giants play their season finale next Sunday.

Coach Steve Spagnuolo announced that Manning will start in Week 17 shortly after the team was shut out 23-0 by the Cardinals.

Manning had a rough day against the Cardinals, going 27-of-45 for 263 yards and two interceptions. He also got stripped on a sack and Cardinals defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche returned it for a touchdown.

Manning started the first 11 games of this season and the 199 games the Giants played before that as well, but was benched in favor of Geno Smith in Week 13 against the Raiders in a move that seemed to accelerate the Giants’ decision to part ways with head coach Ben McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese.

Spagnuolo did not say if the Giants would have rookie Davis Webb on the active roster. Webb got some work with the first-team in practice last week, but was again inactive on a Sunday that would have offered an opportunity for the rookie to get some snaps in garbage time of a blowout.