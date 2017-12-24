Evan Engram done for day with rib injury

Getty Images

If the Giants thought Santa would bring them better luck for Christmas, they may want to make sure their list went to the right address in the North Pole.

Rookie tight end Evan Engram is out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals with a rib injury. Engram has been one of the few bright spots for the team this season and his 722 receiving yards are the fourth-best for a rookie tight end since the merger.

The Giants were able to put together a good drive after Engram got hurt and got in position for a 33-yard field goal to tie the game. Aldrick Rosas‘ rough year continued, however, and the kick went wide left to leave the Cardinals up 3-0 with more than eight minutes to play in the first half.

Rosas had two misses last week as well and is now 16-of-23 on field goals this season after beating out Mike Nugent for the kicking job during camp.