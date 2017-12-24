Injury bug bites Bengals with Jordan Evans, Joe Mixon, Vontaze Burfict out

Getty Images

The Bengals are dropping like flies.

Heading into halftime, Cincinnati has already lost three players: Linebacker Jordan Evans has been ruled out with a concussion, linebacker Vontaze Burfict is out with a shoulder injury, and running back Joe Mixon is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Burfict was having a big game before he went out, and his pressure on Matthew Stafford forced an interception on the play on which he suffered his injury. Mixon was also poised for a big day, getting the ball on each of the Bengals’ first four offensive plays.

Despite those injuries, and despite having nothing to play for, the Bengals are keeping it close with the Lions and trail only 7-6 at halftime.