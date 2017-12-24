Jaguars come back to take the lead on the 49ers

Getty Images

The Jaguars are doing some old Jaguars things (i.e. not good ones), but they’ve also done some new Jaguars things to get back into the game.

They tied the 49ers 16-16 late in the second quarter and just took a 19-16 lead to start the third, in a run sparked by a blocked PAT returned for a two-point conversion by cornerback Aaron Colvin.

Of course.

The Jaguars were a mess early on, with their defense arguing with each other on the sidelines and giving up plays. But after Blake Bortles threw the pick-six that led to the two-pointer, he settled into something resembling a rhythm, as they wheeled off 19 unanswered points.

Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is out for the rest of the game with an abdominal strain, which will be a bigger deal for them as they prepare for the postseason, and they could really use a bye week to get some guys well.