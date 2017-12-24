Jaguars have division title, but some issues as well

AP

The Jaguars clinched the AFC South title when the Rams beat the Titans, and they could still end up the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

But that doesn’t mean things are going smoothly at the moment.

The 49ers are leading them 10-0 in the first quarter, and they’re squabbling among themselves.

Cornerback Aaron Colvin and defensive tackle Malik Jackson just had words on the sidelines and had to be separated by teammates and coaches, as part of a frustrating start.

The 49ers opened the game with a Jimmy Garoppolo touchdown run and then added a field goal, a much sharper start than the Jaguars, who haven’t done anything of note offensively yet.

Again, they’re 10-4 and have a division title for the first time since 1999. But they’d like to go into the postseason on a better note.