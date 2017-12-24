Jarvis Landry, Adam Gase downplay heated exchange

AP

Jarvis Landry yelled. Adam Gase yelled back.

The receiver and his head coach appeared to get in a sideline shouting match after a failed third-down conversion. Landry, though, claims things weren’t as they appeared.

“I wasn’t yelling at Adam,” Landry said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I wasn’t talking to Adam.”

The Dolphins coach acknowledged he and Landry exchanged words.

“It’s part of the game,” Gase said. “It just happens. It’s not the first time.”

The Dolphins, trailing by two scores in the fourth quarter, called for a bubble screen to Jakeem Grant on third-and-24. Jay Cutler‘s pass was overthrown, prompting Landry to turn and scream toward the sideline. Gase yelled back. Other team members intervened.

“Nothing,” Landry said when asked to explain what happened. “We were in the red zone. It was third-and-[24] . . . and we didn’t get the first down. The game was on the line right there. Everybody knows it. We need to score a touchdown right there. I think it’s normal for anybody to show frustration at that point, understanding this is our season; our season is on the line, and this drive particularly.

“I don’t think we got the ball back until under two minutes after that. When you look at it like that, anybody would have been frustrated. I’m sure you guys would have been frustrated as well. I wasn’t yelling at Adam or trying to show him up or anything.”

Landry lost a fumble but ended up with five catches for 51 yards. He has more than 100 catches for the second time in his career, with 103. Landry owns the team record of 110 receptions in a single season, having set it in 2015.