Jerry Jones gives Jason Garrett vote of confidence

Getty Images

The Cowboys haven’t gone to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons since 2006-07. That was Bill Parcells’ last season coaching the Cowboys and Wade Phillips’ first season coaching the Cowboys.

In seven full-time seasons under Jason Garrett, the Cowboys have two playoff seasons, advancing in 2014 and ’16.

Yet, owner Jerry Jones gave Garrett, whose contract runs through the 2019 season, a vote of confidence after the Cowboys’ 21-12 loss to the Seahawks eliminated Dallas from postseason contention.

“Just so we’re clear about it: I do understand frustration right after you lose a game that has such meaningfulness as this ball game,” Jones said. “But I get to look at a lot of different things and have been around a lot of head coaches and coordinators, so I feel good about our head coach.”

Garrett has a 66-53 record since replacing Phillips during the 2010 season. If the Cowboys lose to the Eagles next week, they will finish 8-8 for the fourth time in Garrett’s seven full seasons.

“There’s no qualms or no issues, if you’re talking about any place else relative to anything to do with the coaching — within certain boundaries, but specifically at the top,” Jones said. “We’ve just got to get it done better.”

Jones added he was excited about the team’s future.