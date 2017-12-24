Jets plan to start Bryce Petty in Week 17

Getty Images

The Jets won’t be giving quarterback Christian Hackenberg his first NFL start this season.

After Sunday’s 14-7 loss to the Chargers, Jets coach Todd Bowles said that the plan is for Bryce Petty to remain the team’s starter for their Week 17 game against the Patriots. Petty has started the last two games after Josh McCown‘s season came to an end with a broken left hand against the Broncos in Week 14.

Petty was 15-for-28 for 119 yards and an interception on a Hail Mary at the end of the first half on a day that saw him miss several open receivers. That kind of ineffectiveness has been a hallmark of Petty’s starts over the last two years, but Bowles said he never considered going to Hackenberg.

Bowles said after the game, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News, that Hackenberg’s “not that bad,” but the resistance to playing the 2016 second-round pick while Petty flounders sends a different message.