Justin Coleman celebrates pick-six with kettle jump

Getty Images

Dak Prescott threw his fourth pick-six of the season, with Seahawks cornerback Justin Coleman going 30 yards to the end zone. It gave Seattle a 14-9 lead with 11:19 remaining in the third quarter.

Coleman celebrated his touchdown by jumping in the giant Salvation Army red kettle, mocking Ezekiel Elliott‘s celebration against Tampa Bay last year. Coleman earned a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct for using a prop, but Elliott was not fined for the act a year ago so Coleman likely avoids that.

Prescott overthrew Elliott for an easy pick and return for Coleman.

It was Coleman’s second interception of the season and his second returned for a touchdown this season. He had a 28-yard return of an interception against the Colts.

The Cowboys got a fourth Dan Bailey field goal with 8:36 remaining in the third quarter, drawing them within 14-12.

Seattle has gained only 53 total yards, but it has 14 points off turnovers. The Seahawks converted a Dez Bryant fumble into a touchdown in the second quarter.