Kirk Cousins gets past shaky start, Washington up 10-3

Getty Images

It took them long enough, but an offense finally showed up in Washington.

Kirk Cousins just hit Jamison Crowder for a touchdown, giving his side a 10-3 halftime edge in a game that’s setting professional offense back a few generations.

Cousins missed his first five passes, and his 8-of-19 for 97 yards and a touchdown looks triumphant compared to where they were a quarter ago.

The Broncos have actually put up some yards (215 at halftime), but Brock Osweiler has thrown an interception and they haven’t been able to capitalize on a solid running day from C.J. Anderson (12 carries for 70 yards).