Larry Fitzgerald’s the reason to watch Giants-Cardinals

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Cardinals and Giants doesn’t provide many reasons to pass up on eggnog and waiting for the OK to start opening presents, but the biggest reason to watch is a pretty good one.

The first half of the game offered ample opportunities to appreciate the work of Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who remains worth the price of admission in his 14th season in Arizona. Fitzgerald caught eight passes for 104 yards and threw a pass to wide receiver Jaron Brown on a gadget play to provide most of the offensive highlights in a half that ended with the Cardinals up 10-0.

The eighth catch of the day for Fitzgerald was a 13-yard touchdown and it made him the oldest player in NFL history to catch 100 passes in a season. Fitzgerald is also above 1,000 yards for the ninth time in his career, leaving him behind only Jerry Rice and Randy Moss for the most 1,000-yard seasons in a career.

Outside of Fitzgerald, the game’s been about as ugly as you’d expect from two teams playing out the string. Given the holiday, we’ll keep the focus on the good things.