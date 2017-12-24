Lions offer no comment on Jim Caldwell’s future

Getty Images

The Lions won’t be making the playoffs this year and that will make coach Jim Caldwell’s future a topic of discussion for many people over the final week of the regular season.

Some people will share their thoughts publicly, but the people making the decisions in Detroit offered none after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Neither team president Rod Wood nor team owner Martha Firestone Ford elected to make a comment to the media about Caldwell or anything else.

Caldwell, who has a contract for next year and a team option for 2019, did answer a question about his future.

“That’s not up to me,” Caldwell said, via MLive.com. “That’s not up to me. You’ve never heard me defend myself at any point in time, and I won’t do it today.”

The Lions hired General Manager Bob Quinn before the 2016 season and Caldwell remained on the job after the Lions made the playoffs last season. With that no longer an option this year, it may be time for Quinn to hire his first coach in Detroit.