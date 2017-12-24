Marshon Lattimore picks one off his own butt

Getty Images

When you’re having a season like the Saints are having, sometimes it’s a matter of pulling plays out of, well, never mind.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore intercepted a pass off his own backside, and the Saints capitalized for a quick strike and a 13-0 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Lattimore was surprised when a deflected pass landed on his own butt, and was able to get a hand on it (the ball, that is), and roll and control the interception. It’s a play which will be remember far more fondly than Mark Sanchez‘s butt fumble, for good reason.

The Saints immediately followed with a 54-yard touchdown from Drew Brees to Ted Ginn, the kind of big play they were lacking most of the first half.

They’ve held the Falcons to 111 yards in the first half, the kind of defensive performance few thought the Saints were capable of.