Mike Pereira blasts latest replay reversal

It’s become more clear and more obvious that the “clear and obvious” standard for replay review is being ignored.
The latest evidence of a key play being overturned absent clear and obvious evidence of an officiating error came in New England, where a Bills touchdown pass just before the end of the half became not a touchdown, thanks to the intervention of 345 Park Avenue.
Mike Pereira of FOX, who previously served as the league’s V.P. of officiating, questioned the decision to take the touchdown off the scoreboard.
“[I] don’t see how the Buffalo TD was overturned,” Pereira initially said on Twittter. “Not clear and obvious the toe didn’t drag. There is a line behind the toe when he drags it. Am I missing something?”
What he’s missing is what has become a habit for current senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron. Instead of applying the “clear and obvious” standard, Riveron apparently engages in a slow-motion, frame-by-frame dissection of the play in order to supply a ruling that he’d make if assessing the situation from scratch. That’s simply not how replay is supposed to work.
“[R]egarding the Buffalo no touchdown,” Pereira said in a separate tweet, “nothing more irritating to an official than to make a great call and then someone in a suit in an office in New York incorrectly reverses it.”
And then this: “It is more and more obvious that there isn’t a standard for staying with the call on the field.”
Pereira is right. Apart from the fact that Riveron has overturned multiple calls this year without regard to the supposedly high “clear and obvious” standard, Riveron rarely if ever mentions the “clear and obvious” standard when explaining the decision to overturn these rulings.
There are two explanations for this. Either the league has decided to shift away from the standard, or Riveron simply can’t make the transition from making decisions in real time as a referee to approaching these situations essentially like an appellate judge, recognizing that the ruling of the field is entitled to a significant amount of deference.
Given that the league rarely changes rules without, you know, actually changing rules, chances are that it’s the latter. And chances are that these problems are going to continue into the postseason, potentially marring outcomes far more significant than regular-season games.