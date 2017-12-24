Mike Pereira blasts latest replay reversal

Getty Images

It’s become more clear and more obvious that the “clear and obvious” standard for replay review is being ignored.

The latest evidence of a key play being overturned absent clear and obvious evidence of an officiating error came in New England, where a Bills touchdown pass just before the end of the half became not a touchdown, thanks to the intervention of 345 Park Avenue.

Mike Pereira of FOX, who previously served as the league’s V.P. of officiating, questioned the decision to take the touchdown off the scoreboard.

“[I] don’t see how the Buffalo TD was overturned,” Pereira initially said on Twittter. “Not clear and obvious the toe didn’t drag. There is a line behind the toe when he drags it. Am I missing something?”

What he’s missing is what has become a habit for current senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron. Instead of applying the “clear and obvious” standard, Riveron apparently engages in a slow-motion, frame-by-frame dissection of the play in order to supply a ruling that he’d make if assessing the situation from scratch. That’s simply not how replay is supposed to work.