Mike Pereira blasts latest replay reversal

Posted by Mike Florio on December 24, 2017, 3:22 PM EST
Getty Images

It’s become more clear and more obvious that the “clear and obvious” standard for replay review is being ignored.

The latest evidence of a key play being overturned absent clear and obvious evidence of an officiating error came in New England, where a Bills touchdown pass just before the end of the half became not a touchdown, thanks to the intervention of 345 Park Avenue.

Mike Pereira of FOX, who previously served as the league’s V.P. of officiating, questioned the decision to take the touchdown off the scoreboard.

“[I] don’t see how the Buffalo TD was overturned,” Pereira initially said on Twittter. “Not clear and obvious the toe didn’t drag. There is a line behind the toe when he drags it. Am I missing something?

What he’s missing is what has become a habit for current senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron. Instead of applying the “clear and obvious” standard, Riveron apparently engages in a slow-motion, frame-by-frame dissection of the play in order to supply a ruling that he’d make if assessing the situation from scratch. That’s simply not how replay is supposed to work.

“[R]egarding the Buffalo no touchdown,” Pereira said in a separate tweet, “nothing more irritating to an official than to make a great call and then someone in a suit in an office in New York incorrectly reverses it.”

And then this: “It is more and more obvious that there isn’t a standard for staying with the call on the field.”

Pereira is right. Apart from the fact that Riveron has overturned multiple calls this year without regard to the supposedly high “clear and obvious” standard, Riveron rarely if ever mentions the “clear and obvious” standard when explaining the decision to overturn these rulings.

There are two explanations for this. Either the league has decided to shift away from the standard, or Riveron simply can’t make the transition from making decisions in real time as a referee to approaching these situations essentially like an appellate judge, recognizing that the ruling of the field is entitled to a significant amount of deference.

Given that the league rarely changes rules without, you know, actually changing rules, chances are that it’s the latter. And chances are that these problems are going to continue into the postseason, potentially marring outcomes far more significant than regular-season games.

Permalink 36 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

36 responses to “Mike Pereira blasts latest replay reversal

  1. As a patriots fan, i agree with Mike’s statement. However as an NFL FAN FIRST, i watched the replay in slow motion. Benjamin established possession with ONE HAND while his left foot hit the line. It was a tough reversal, i personally would’ve stayed with the call on the field, but what do i know?

  4. They’re just trying to get the correct call in the end. End of day, with split simultaneous viewing angles, you could see the toe lift. No TD.

    Sorry your hatred for New England clouds this.

  5. How about a third explanation…the league has an integrity problem…it is not clean. People laugh at the thought of it but everywhere in the world money is the biggest influence and honesty and integrity finishes behind it.

  6. Not to mention the same bought ref handed the Pats a 1st down on a 4th down by eyeballing a replay that was WAY too close to eyeball. This league is a farce and the refs are bought.

  14. I don’t blame the official or the rule, but the receivers have to make sure they get feet inbound with possession then there wouldn’t be any problem.

  15. mrkbuilders says:
    December 24, 2017 at 3:26 pm
    They’re just trying to get the correct call in the end. End of day, with split simultaneous viewing angles, you could see the toe lift. No TD.

    Sorry your hatred for New England clouds this

    ////////////////////////
    I didn’t know that Mike Pereira hated the pats. Patriot fans are the most sensitive ladies around

  18. I don’t blame the official or the rule, but the receivers have to make sure they get feet inbound with possession then there wouldn’t be any problem. But in this case you have to go with what’s being called, just not enough evidence to over turn it.

  19. braddavery says:
    December 24, 2017 at 3:27 pm
    Not to mention the same bought ref handed the Pats a 1st down on a 4th down by eyeballing a replay that was WAY too close to eyeball. This league is a farce and the refs are bought.

    Then you’re a MORON!!!!

    The replay CLEARLY showed the ball over the 45.

    If you didn’t see it , it’s because you don’t want to see it

  21. That’s why they officials in New York to sort this stuff out. Glad to see they made the correct call again.

  23. I estimate we have another 20 years remaining before the Deflategate ledger is balanced again. You could have reset it early by firing Goodell and disbanding the Colts, but decided to roll the dice on it. Smart.

  24. There is only one thing that is clear in the NFL……

    If you start a post with “As a Patriots fan” it means you aren’t a Patriots fan.

  28. Pats fans: The NFL hates us! Mean while they get every play called their way during season.

    ————-

    Every fan of teams that lose to Pats: the fix is in! The Pats get all the calls! We’d have won if not for the refs !

  29. Part of the problem is officials call a TD knowing review is there. The official that called the TD couldn’t even see the ball but ruled a TD knowing review would correct it if he was wrong. There was a time that official would have conferenced with the official on teh other side of the end zone.

  32. As a Pats fan – I’m happy the call went our way (as anyone would be for their own team). As a football fan, I’m not impressed with the NFL’s new process of scrutinizing plays by the frame and overturning them without extremely clear evidence that says so. I didn’t think there was enough evidence to overturn that TD myself.

    I doubt there is a league conspiracy or bought refs – that’s tinfoil hat stuff – but there is definitely an issue with the system.

  33. Dont get why this is being lumped in with the James catch. James’ was not a catch, this one I think was esp since that was the call on the field. ASJ and Benjamin IMO were bad calls that helped NE. The James call was definitely right.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!