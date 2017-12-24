Mike Wallace: Ravens fans “disrespectful” to Breshad Perriman

Getty Images

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman hasn’t lived up to expectations since the Ravens took him in the first round of the 2015 draft, something that was illustrated by the reaction of the home fans to Perriman’s first catch in Saturday’s win over the Colts.

The crowd reacted with a sarcastic cheer for the eight-yard grab, which Perriman said didn’t bother him. It did bother his teammate Mike Wallace, however.

“That [stuff] is disrespectful,” Wallace said, via the Baltimore Sun. “I don’t agree with that. I would have flipped them the bird, everybody, if that was me. I’m happy he’s not like me. I would have turned around and flipped the bird to the whole stadium. That’s just me. I don’t care who likes it or how they feel. That’s disrespectful. They’re acting like he’s trying to have bad games. That’s the nature of the business though. To me, I feel like it was disrespectful, but you can’t get too caught up into it.”

Wallace added that he thinks Perriman will make “big plays for us going down the stretch.” That would be a new contribution for Perriman, who has 10 catches for 77 yards this season, and one that might elicit more genuine applause from the home crowd.